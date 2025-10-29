Legendary milliner Stephen Jones launches his first-ever jewellery collection in collaboration with VICKISARGE

When it comes to hat making, Stephen Jones is undeniably one of the fashion world’s greatest. Having collaborated with legendary designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood, Jones’ creativity knows no bounds. Now, he is applying his visionary touch to jewellery.

Joining forces with VICKISARGE, Jones has launched a limited-edition collection that bridges the worlds of millinery and fine jewellery. The collaboration celebrates craftsmanship, imagination, and the enduring creative friendship between the two houses.

Stephen Jones x VICKISARGE (Image: Provided)

“Jewellery, like millinery, is about fantasy – a way to change how you feel and how the world sees you,” explains Jones. “It’s wonderful that a ring or tiara can transform your day completely.”

The collection features twelve pieces, including two tiaras, multiple earring styles, pendants, and earcuffs. Drawing inspiration from millinery construction, the designs incorporate references to Art Deco, the French Empire, planetary rings, and astrological symbolism. Each piece embodies elegance, and otherworldly beauty, uplifting the wearer and making a bold statement.

The collection is presented in three celestial moods: Pulsar, Supernova, and Quasar. Pulsar pieces feature sterling silver plating with blue and clear crystals. Supernova pieces use oxidised silver plating with jet crystals. Quasar pieces glow with 23k gold plating and gold crystals.

Stephen Jones x VICKISARGE (Image: Provided)

“Having worked contemporaneously for decades, it feels fitting that our two houses have finally come together,” says Louis Circe, Creative Director at VICKISARGE. “This collaboration is a celebration of beauty, fantasy, and friendship.”

Prices range from £125 to £1,250, making the collection accessible while remaining a luxurious, limited-edition offering.

The Stephen Jones x VICKISARGE collection marks a milestone for both houses, merging extraordinary craftsmanship, innovative design, and imaginative artistry. Discover the collection online or at select boutiques.