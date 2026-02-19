Step into spring with the kicks that have Attitude obsessed

The weather outside might not be the best indicator, but with only a week left of February, spring is on the horizon. That means it’s time to tuck your puffer jackets and winter layers to the back of the wardrobe with our latest style guide.

More importantly, it’s time to give your feet a break from heavy boots and slip into retro trainers, sleek loafers, or statement styles that are practically shouting ‘spring is here.’ Here are our picks for the best shoes for spring, guaranteed to earn a prime spot on your wish list.

(Image: Provided)

There’s no denying Birkenstock’s clogs and sandals are already the ultimate slip-on spring shoe. Still, it isn’t their only offering. This season, the brand’s elevating the everyday with the Highwood Moc Lace Low. While black leather and brown suede are timeless, get out of your comfort zone and embrace a colourful option like pink or blue suede.

(Image: Provided)

After months of being cooped up indoors, the change of season signals it’s time to emerge from hibernation and head back outside. To mark the moment, On has teamed up with Sky High Farm Goods to create the ultimate outdoor shoe. Blending the Swiss brand’s signature innovation with trail-ready performance, the waterproof Cloudrock in Chestnut is built to handle any terrain.

(Image: Provided)

If winter is about survival, spring is all about taking it easy. That’s where TOMS comes in. The brand’s espadrille-inspired slip-ons conjure all the carefree charm of sun-washed boardwalks and spontaneous weekend getaways. This season, the look goes a step further with nautical stripes that channel that laid-back coastal spirit wherever you are.

(Image: Provided)

For those not quite ready to part ways with their boots, opt for the Work Chukka from Red Wing Heritage. In rich patinated leather, the pair balances rugged character with the brand’s refined craftsmanship. The timeless silhouette is perfect for the transitional months, pairing seamlessly with selvedge denim and a chore jacket

(Image: Provided)

Retro trainers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. At least according to Onitsuka Tiger who are revamping their signature silhouette with the Tiger Corsair. Available in an array of colourways, it’s the olive green edition that feels especially right for spring. Fresh, versatile and quietly confident. Equal parts heritage and here-and-now, it’s the sneaker that proves good design never breaks stride.

(Image: Provided)

Taking sartorial risks doesn’t need to be scary. While black leather Dr. Martens are classic for a reason, take a chance with the Lowell in burgundy lacquered. High-shine, high-impact, these statement boots turn any outfit into a showstopper.