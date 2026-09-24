Spoke just reinvented the office uniform with smarter fabric

Looking good at work isn’t always easy. Long commutes, packed trains and unpredictable British weather can put even the sharpest outfit through its paces.

Enter Spoke’s new Forza collection, which brings together the polish of Italian tailoring with the performance of technical outerwear.

The Forza collection by Spoke London (Image: Provided)

The eight-piece collection works hard, holds its shape and stands up to the UK’s notoriously changeable weather.

The secret lies in the fabrication: Spoke weaves fine Italian wool with CORDURA fibre to create a fabric that retains the softness and refinement of traditional tailoring while adding durability, crease resistance and water resistance.

Tailoring sits at the heart of the modular collection, with pleated trousers and a single-breasted jacket forming the foundations of the modern commuter wardrobe.

For those particularly gruelling grey days, the collection also includes a Mac, gilet and stormbreaker, bringing a more practical edge to the line-up.

The Forza collection by Spoke London (Image: Provided)

One of the standout pieces is the overshirt, a playful take on traditional workwear designed for those days when a full suit and tie feels like overkill.

The days of choosing between looking sharp and actually being comfortable are long gone. Forza takes the familiar codes of classic suiting and gives them a more functional edge, creating pieces that can handle the commute, the nine-to-five and everything in between.

It’s tailoring designed for real life, where a good outfit needs to look considered during that morning meeting and still hold its own by the time you’re heading home. Because, really, your office uniform should work as hard as you do.

Discover the Forza collection at spoke-london.com.