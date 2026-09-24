Shortlist for the best performance in a male role at Iris Prize 2026 (EXCLUSIVE)

Attitude is excited to exclusively announce the list of six actors shortlisted at this year’s Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival for Best Performance in a Male Role. These performances have been selected from across the 16 feature films screening at the festival in Cardiff between Monday 12 and Sunday 18 October 2026. The list below is sorted alphabetically by name of the actor.

Best Performances in a Male Role in a Feature Film sponsored by Attitude magazine

Gabriel Lodi (Caio, in I Am Going To Miss You, written and directed by Daniel Ribeiro, Brazil, 2026).

Gabriel Lodi for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

Gabriel Lodi said: “I’m incredibly happy and grateful for this nomination. I Am Going To Miss You is my first feature film, and being part of such a special project with an all-trans cast makes this recognition even more meaningful to me. At a time when trans people around the world are facing growing hostility and attacks on our rights, having my work as an actor recognized through a film that shows the strength of our stories and the power of our talent as a community makes me incredibly proud.”

Gabriel Ordóñez (Domingo, in Sunday Boyfriends, directed by Gabriel Ordóñez, Mexico, 2026)

Gabriel Ordóñez for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

Gabriel Ordóñez said: “This nomination feels surreal and exciting. Domingo came from a very personal place for me, at times blurring the line between my own life and fiction. I was pushed out of my comfort zone to confront my own pain and fears, but ultimately it became a process of believing more in myself and the person I became after this experience, which is the whole message of the film. Receiving this recognition feels like a warm hug for all that effort, and I’m deeply grateful for it.”

Guilherme Théo (Daniel, in Little Tragedies, directed by Daniel Nolasco, Brazil and Germany, 2026)

Guilherme Théo for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

Guilherme Théo won Best Actor (Melhor Ator) for Little Tragedies at the 59th Festival de Brasília do Cinema Brasileiro, held September 2026.

Guilherme Théo said: “The news of my nomination for Best Performance in a Male Role in a Feature Film came over me like a rainbow. I’m deeply moved and incredibly happy. I’m certain this recognition will be another driving force for Little Tragedies, a film with such a vibrant and sensual narrative, to reach even more movie theatres around the world. My heartfelt thanks to the entire Iris Prize team.”

Joe Locke (Jasper, in Black Church Bay, directed by Rhys Marc Jones, United Kingdom, 2026)

Joe Locke for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

London Film Festival has described Black Church Bay as ‘a tense and thought-provoking drama’.

The director; Rhys Marc Jones said: “Joe Locke was always our first choice for Jasper. We needed an actor with enough skill and presence to haunt the rest of the narrative – who could layer insecurity beneath confidence and play both to and against archetype. Luckily for us he said yes, and he’s fantastic in it! I think he’s going to turn a lot of heads with his performance.”

Kieron Moore (Aaron, in Blue Film, directed by Elliot Tuttle, USA, 2025)

Kieron Moore for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

The Guardian reviewed “Kieron Moore [as] very good as Aaron, vulnerable under the swagger.”

Kieron Moore said: “Wow. I truly do not know what to say, this being my first movie and my first nomination for any accolade. I am truly humbled by the generosity and love that has come my way since this movie has been released and long before. I am so grateful for this nomination and the support that far exceeds any acclaim ever could. Thank you to everyone involved, to those who helped create the movie to everyone who has helped us get it seen, and above all, to the wonderful audience members this film has given me the opportunity to connect with and broaden my horizons as both a performer and a human being.”

Tom Cullen (Barry, in Black Church Bay, directed by Rhys Marc Jones, United Kingdom, 2026)

Tom Cullen for Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Image: Provided)

Anja Fröhner, Head of Programming at Zurich Film Festival has described the film as; “A nerve-wracking thriller against the breathtaking backdrop of Wales, carried by two haunting performances”.

The director; Rhys Marc Jones said: “As soon as we brought Tom Cullen and Joe together it was clear as day that they would be our Barry and Jasper. A morally compromised character like Barry is a brave and risky undertaking – yet Tom committed and trusted me 110%, not an easy ask for such an experienced performer working with a first-timer. The schedule was insane, but he never lost track of his character’s arc in extremely trying circumstances. He brought warmth and humanity to a cold, uncompromising story. It feels and looks effortless, but I know it was anything but.”

Shortlist at the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2026 for Best Performance in a Male Role (Image: Provided)

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, said: “Producing films is a huge collaborative process with many creative skills coming together to tell a story. Actors are an integral part of this mix. Personally, I think a strong performance can transform an OK film and make it spectacular! Having viewed and programmed the features at Iris this year, I can say with some conviction that the shortlisted performances are spectacular. A huge congratulations to all of the shortlisted performances. But… if you want to judge for yourself, come to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, landing in Cineworld, Cardiff this October.”

The final decision will be made by the Iris Prize Feature Film Jury, comprised of the next generation of filmmakers; students from the University of South Wales. This will be the fifth year that students from USW have been invited to make up the jury.

The awards for Best Performances in a Male Role in a Feature Film sponsored by Attitude magazine, alongside Best Performance in a Female Role in a Feature Film sponsored by DIVA magazine will be announced at an event in Cardiff, Wales after the festival in Autumn 2026.