sacai takes Smythson’s travel essentials up a level

The best fashion collaborations are the ones that feel organic. For designer Chitose Abe, a self-proclaimed Smythson devotee, elevating the brand’s best travel accessories came naturally.

As the founder and creative director of Japanese label sacai, Abe applied her signature hybrid approach to a trio of Smythson’s leather goods. While she’s best known for splicing sartorial codes like bomber jackets and suiting, for Smythson her designs focused on restraint and functionality.

Smythson x Sacai (Image: Provided)

The collaboration was inspired by Smythson’s travel heritage. Top handles, reminiscent of the brand’s briefcases and luggage, add additional functionality to the signature passport holder, pouch, and Chelsea notebook.

Crafted from durable Panama leather in sleek black, the trio moves effortlessly from carry-on to everyday use. While the compact carriers aren’t a replacement for a handheld bag, they add a playful touch of sophistication, making travel and daily routines feel a little more special.

Smythson x Sacai (Image: Provided)

“At sacai, we place importance on creating from an extension of the everyday,” Abe explains in a statement. “By building on the shared philosophy at the core of both brands, and layering our own brand elements onto the traditions Smythson has cultivated over time, I believe we were able to create a new sense of the everyday”.

The result is a collection that transforms routine moments into elevated experiences, combining Smythson’s heritage with sacai’s inventive touch. More than functional, these pieces make everyday carry a private pleasure, where style and craftsmanship meet personal indulgence.

Discover the Smythson x Sacai collaboration on 13 February at smythson.com.