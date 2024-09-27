Skechers x Vexx Season 2 drops, bringing wearable art to your wardrobe

Skechers has once again teamed up with viral artist Vexx to create a trainer collection that pushes the boundaries of footwear design. Building on the success of their first collaboration, this second season brings even more of Vexx’s stunning artwork to life.

At the heart of this collection are two standout styles. The Uno Court – Vexx Multi-Moji edition transforms the classic silhouette into a vibrant canvas, featuring a medley of Vexx’s expressive cartoon faces.

Vexx, whose art has captivated millions across social media, brings his boundless creativity to this collection. From his million-Skittle masterpiece to his basketball court murals, Vexx has a talent for making art accessible and fun. Now, with Skechers, he’s bringing that same energy to footwear.

Vexx Uno Court – Vexx Multi-Moji (Image: Skechers)

For those who like their art with an extra dimension, the Koopa – Vexx Chenille Doodle brings something truly unique to the table. Vexx’s signature furry character leaps off the side of the shoe in tactile chenille, adding a playful touch you can actually feel.

What makes the collaboration extra-special is how it marries Vexx’s artistic vision with Skechers’ trademark comfort. Each pair comes equipped with Skechers’ Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles and Skech-Air cushioning, ensuring that these shoes feel as good as they look.

The Skechers x Vexx Season 2 collection is designed for everyone, available in both men’s and women’s sizes. It’s a range that celebrates individuality and self-expression, inviting wearers to make a statement with every step.

Vexx Uno Court – Vexx Multi-Moji in black (Image: Skechers) Vexx Koopa – Volley Vexx Gasp (Image: Skechers) Vexx Koopa (Image: Skechers)

Available now at select Skechers retail locations and on skechers.co.uk, this limited edition collection offers a chance to own a piece of wearable art. Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast, an art lover, or someone who appreciates innovative design, the Skechers x Vexx Season 2 collection has something for you.