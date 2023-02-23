Our top 11 favourite things for Spring

So-long dark afternoons! The sun is back! (Cue Emma Roberts ‘I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me’ gif). Spring is right around the corner and we’ve got you covered with the essentials to thrive this season.

From floral shirts (Florals for spring? We know, groundbreaking!) to the go-with-everything accessories and shoe staples, we’ll make sure your wardrobe is blossoming.

1. Lee Worn New Hill Asher Jeans – lee.com

Lee Worn New Hill Asher Jeans (Image: Provided)

“Could you be any more perfect?!” You can never go wrong with denim. But finding the right colour and fit is key. Asher is Lee’s modern new loose fit that recalls authentic archive styles with a hint of early workwear and a dose of Nineties skater. The perfect piece if you want to find an easy way to wear the emergent loose styles.

For more information, visit lee.com

2. Palla Ace Mid Supply – palladiumboots.co.uk

Palla Ace Mid Supply Palladium canvas sneakers (Image: Provided)

Want an elevated shoe that can still be worn with anything? Try these Palladium canvas sneakers. The canvas trainer is not only 100% Vegan but also the ideal everyday shoe that fuses the free spirit of ’60s Paris and the soul of their iconic boot.

For more information, visit palladiumboots.co.uk

3. Maison Margiela Replica Leather and Suede Sneakers – mrporter.com

Maison Margiela Replica Leather and Suede Sneakers (Image: Provided)

The most worn item in your spring wardrobe – white trainers. Why not try this elevated version from Maison Margiela modelled after Austrian running shoes from the ’70s? Made from a combination of white leather, light grey suede, and also gripped rubber soles and internal straps, you can easily slip these on with any outfit and head out of the door in style.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

4. Nobis Ander Mid Layer Shirt – nobis.com

Nobis Ander Mid Layer Shirt (Image: Provided)

Living in London means dealing with unpredictable weather. Nobis’ Ander mid-layer shirt is made from a 4-Way Durable Stretch Weave ensuring you’re prepared for rain or shine. Plus, the neutral tones of this piece make it one that can be worn with anything!

For more information, visit nobis.com

5. Beats Fit Pro – beatsbydre.com

Beats Fit Pro (Image: Provided)

Pump up the jam in the Beats Fit Pro, now available in three striking and energetic new colours – Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue. These advanced wireless earbuds with an innovative wingtip design and IPX-4-rated sweat and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for the walks and runs we can enjoy what with more light outside these days.

For more information, visit beatsbydre.com

6. COS Slim-Fit Pure Cashmere Cardigan – cos.com

COS Slim-Fit Pure Cashmere Cardigan (Image: Provided)

For the simple reason you can easily take it on and off without ruining your hair, a cardigan is a perfect layer for the Spring season. If you want a pop of colour, take a look at this green COS cardigan crafted from super-soft cashmere that is bound to last in your wardrobe each season round.

For more information, visit cos.com

7. Jill Sander Tangle Leather Phone Pouch – mrporter.com

Jill Sander Tangle Leather Phone Pouch (Image: Provided)

Who said phone accessories can’t be chic? This Jill Sander phone pouch is made in Italy from smooth brown leather and is the ultimate resting pad for your phone. Brown leather accessories work so well in the Spring and really are so versatile to style.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

8. Obey daisy chain short sleeve revere collared shirt in white – asos.com payable by Klarna

Obey daisy chain short sleeve revere collared shirt in white (Image: Provided)

Name a more fitting Spring piece of clothing, I’ll wait. The flowers are blooming outside and on this shirt. The revere collar and regular fit serve as the perfect add-on to any outfit to give it that Spring has sprung feeling.

For more information, visit asos.com

9. Carhatt WIP Master mid-rise straight-leg woven trousers – selfridges.com

Carhatt WIP Master mid-rise straight-leg woven trousers (Image: Provided)

Need a pair of trousers that go with everything? Carhatt WIP has just the pair. This relaxed fit, mid-rise, straight-leg pair comes in a classic tan beige that can be styled in multiple ways. Most importantly, it opts for a zip-fly fastening because buttons are the worst.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

10. Pawnshop 9K Gold Figaro Chain Bracelet – pawnlondon.com

Pawnshop 9K Gold Figaro Chain Bracelet (Image: Provided)

As Beyoncé once sang: “If you like it then you should have put a ring on it”. We’d like to add it goes the same for bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. Or, all of the above! We’re not picky over here. Jewellery will elevate any outfit and investing in some good quality, fun, and unique pieces is exactly what Pawnshop London specialises in.

For more information, visit pawnlondon.com

11. LOEWE X Howl’s Moving Castle at Selfridges – selfridges.com

LOEWE X Howl’s Moving Castle at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

A very exciting collaboration has launched is the LOEWE x Howl’s Moving Castle collection. Key characters including Howl, Sophie, and Calcifer are brought to life on vividly crafted pieces featuring print, embroidery, and leather marquetry. Also, there is a pop-up at the Corner Shop where Selfridges is hosting a multi-dimensional LOEWE x Howl’s Moving Castle experience!

