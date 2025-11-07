Mithridate’s karaoke club knits were made for winter party season 

Nothing gets the party started quite like karaoke. Designer and 2023 Attitude Style Award winner Daniel Fletcher agrees. Introducing the Mithridate Karaoke Club capsule collection. For those who want to look their best when they’re belting their heart out to the classics.

Ahead of Daniel Fletcher’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show at London Fashion Week, Attitude previewed the latest drop at Fletcher’s studio. A 16-piece collection that merges Chinese craftsmanship and Fletcher’s signature British style.

Mithridate Karaoke Club (Image: Provided)

As the creative director of the Chinese brand, the designer revealed that nights out with his team in Guangzhou inspired the collection. After a day’s work at Mithridate HQ, the streets would fill with the sounds of karaoke booths. Looking to capture the joyous camaraderie that only karaoke (and ample drinking) can bring out in people, Fletcher saw the activity as transcultural.

Proving to be a master of knitwear, the collection’s striped jumpers will have you rethinking that winter wardrobe. In his continued exploration of British style staples, Fletcher gives the classic silhouette a sophisticated upgrade with a relaxed fit and slight crop, keeping you cosy without feeling like you’re drowning in wool.

Mithridate Karaoke Club (Image: Provided)

Embroidered across caps and stage-ready striped tees is “Karaoke Club” branding. The latter’s retro, boxy-fit evokes all the nostalgia of bravely picking up the mic in a room full of people. Consider it the easiest way to make sure everyone knows you’re down for a round of singing off-key.

With winter party season drawing near, it’s the kind of collection that works on and off stage. Whether your go-to artist is Celine Dion or Lionel Richie, Fletcher’s latest line-up will ensure you’re dressed to keep the party going ‘All Night Long’ (all night).

Discover the Mithridate Karaoke Club capsule here.