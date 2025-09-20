Daniel Fletcher revives the Sloane Rangers with his second show for Mithridate 

The Royal Opera House was Daniel Fletcher’s stomping ground for his Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 collection. With Edge of Seventeen, the previous Attitude Style Award winner presented a Sloane Ranger revival that blurred the line between country weekend and King’s Road nightlife.

Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

The sex appeal of the era coursed through every look as Fletcher’s gang of Sloanes paraded through the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall. The skyward lattice of glass, with its 150-year history of hosting soirées for the city’s elite, provided the perfect backdrop.

Fleetwood Mac’s magnum opus echoed through the space, perfectly reflecting the rebellious spirit of the polo-playing set, evoking a weekend of champagne-soaked mischief and hedonistic abandon.

Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

The archetypal uniform of the era’s louche glamour set the scene with rugby shirts, sequins and riding boots. Fletcher’s menswear leaned into improvisation without losing precision. Oversized bags evoked classic luggage, ready to be thrown in the Jag, while striped boxer shorts and tailored jackets blurred the line between casual and formal.

‘The Mithridate man this season is a mix of sporty and preppy, but a little fancy. He isn’t afraid of being an English gentleman,’ Fletcher told me.

The turn into glamorous evenings was seamless. Relaxed Henleys were layered under tailoring, while tasselled scarves built into white shirts hinted at evenings of indulgence while maintaining the collection’s kinetic energy.

Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Mithridate Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

If his debut as Mithridate’s creative director suggested a new chapter for the London–Shanghai label, Spring/Summer 2026 makes it explicit: Fletcher is expanding the brand’s vocabulary with a richer, more eclectic mood, marrying heritage and hedonism in every meticulously styled look.