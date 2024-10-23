Elevate your Halloween: stylish essentials to enchant your fall wardrobe
Halloween has never looked so fabulous
Step up your Halloween game this year with more than just costumes – think luxury, stylish pieces that effortlessly elevate your spooky vibes while enhancing your fall wardrobe. From subtle, statement-making accessories to jewel toned shade pieces to fashionable essentials with a eerie charm, these standout items will keep you looking great even after Halloween is over.
Ralph Lauren classic fit polo bear oxford shirt
A touch of red is a must, and this shirt is the perfect layering piece to make your outfit pop. Ralph Lauren’s iconic Oxford shirt, a Polo classic, has evolved into countless styles. This brushed version, featuring the beloved Polo Bear, is a timeless staple.
Wrangler 13MWZ denim
Whether you’re dressing up as a cowboy or just need a great pair of denim, the iconic 13MWZ Cowboy Cut® is a wardrobe essential. It offers a timeless mid-rise, straight fit, durable 100% cotton denim, five-pocket design, ‘W’ stitching and signature Wrangler details you’ll love forever.
Ahluwalia Arjuna knitted jacket
Fashion is all about storytelling and this special piece does just that. The Arjuna Knitted Jacket showcases mystical prints inspired by traditional symbols and is crafted in luxurious GOTS-certified organic wool with a vibrant blue and pink colourway.
Carl Friedrik the large check-in
To transport your looks or all your candy, luxury travel wear is the refined way to do it. The 90L Check-In has everything you could want and need, with durable polycarbonate, secure aluminium locks, Vachetta leather accents, silent spinner wheels, compression pads, laptop compartments, and packing cubes, with a lifetime guarantee.
Hugo x Disney’s ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’ loose-fit printed shirt
Make a statement in the most iconic way. This loose-fit HUGO shirt, featuring bold graphics from the classic Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Made from responsibly sourced wood-based fibres for sustainable style, it has all the elements to be on theme and in style.
H&M ATELIER leather jacket
You can’t go wrong with a leather jacket, that too in the shade of the season. H&M Atelier presents a sleek dark brown leather jacket with notch lapels, front buttons, welt pockets and a twill sheen lining for a polished finish.
Gucci monogrammed wool-twill baseball cap at Mr Porter
Add some colour in the Autumnal shade with accessories. Gucci’s baseball cap, crafted in Italy, features a 3D jacquard-woven ‘GG’ monogram that elevates your look. Made from wool-twill with a cotton lining and adjustable back tab.
Thomas Sabo silver blackened snake ring with black zirconia
To all the Slytherins out there, this is the accessory you need. It’s all in the details and this snake-shaped ring wraps around your finger, echoing ancient legends. Crafted from recycled blackened silver with black zirconia pavé, it tells your own unique story.