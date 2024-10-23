Elevate your Halloween: stylish essentials to enchant your fall wardrobe

Step up your Halloween game this year with more than just costumes – think luxury, stylish pieces that effortlessly elevate your spooky vibes while enhancing your fall wardrobe. From subtle, statement-making accessories to jewel toned shade pieces to fashionable essentials with a eerie charm, these standout items will keep you looking great even after Halloween is over.

Ralph Lauren classic fit polo bear Oxford shirt (Image: Provided)

A touch of red is a must, and this shirt is the perfect layering piece to make your outfit pop. Ralph Lauren’s iconic Oxford shirt, a Polo classic, has evolved into countless styles. This brushed version, featuring the beloved Polo Bear, is a timeless staple.

Wrangler 13MWZ Denim (Image: Provided)

Whether you’re dressing up as a cowboy or just need a great pair of denim, the iconic 13MWZ Cowboy Cut® is a wardrobe essential. It offers a timeless mid-rise, straight fit, durable 100% cotton denim, five-pocket design, ‘W’ stitching and signature Wrangler details you’ll love forever.

Ahluwalia Arjuna Knitted Jacket (Image: Provided)

Fashion is all about storytelling and this special piece does just that. The Arjuna Knitted Jacket showcases mystical prints inspired by traditional symbols and is crafted in luxurious GOTS-certified organic wool with a vibrant blue and pink colourway.

Carl Friedrik The Large Check-In (Image: Provided)

To transport your looks or all your candy, luxury travel wear is the refined way to do it. The 90L Check-In has everything you could want and need, with durable polycarbonate, secure aluminium locks, Vachetta leather accents, silent spinner wheels, compression pads, laptop compartments, and packing cubes, with a lifetime guarantee.

Hugo x Disney’s ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’ loose-fit printed shirt (Image: Provided)

Make a statement in the most iconic way. This loose-fit HUGO shirt, featuring bold graphics from the classic Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Made from responsibly sourced wood-based fibres for sustainable style, it has all the elements to be on theme and in style.

H&M ATELIER leather jacket (Image: Provided)

You can’t go wrong with a leather jacket, that too in the shade of the season. H&M Atelier presents a sleek dark brown leather jacket with notch lapels, front buttons, welt pockets and a twill sheen lining for a polished finish.

Gucci monogrammed wool-twill baseball cap at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

Add some colour in the Autumnal shade with accessories. Gucci’s baseball cap, crafted in Italy, features a 3D jacquard-woven ‘GG’ monogram that elevates your look. Made from wool-twill with a cotton lining and adjustable back tab.

Thomas Sabo silver blackened snake ring with black zirconia

Thomas Sabo silver blackened snake ring with black zirconia (Image: Provided)

To all the Slytherins out there, this is the accessory you need. It’s all in the details and this snake-shaped ring wraps around your finger, echoing ancient legends. Crafted from recycled blackened silver with black zirconia pavé, it tells your own unique story.