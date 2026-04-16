Marc-Antoine Barrois’s latest launch bottles the magic of Harrods 

Harrods, London’s temple of luxury, unfolds across endless corridors of glass, gold and scent, where global fashion houses and niche ateliers sit side by side in a carefully choreographed abundance.

Looking to bottle that opulent atmosphere, perfumer Quinten Bisch channels early memories of wonder within its halls into B87.135 Extrait, the latest release from Marc-Antoine Barrois.

B87.135 Extrait by Marc-Antoine Barrois (Image: Provided)

Named after Harrods’ address, 87–135 Brompton Road, the result is not a literal interpretation of Harrods, but a sensory impression of it.

So what does Harrods smell like? If you’re expecting the heady oud synonymous with the retailer’s halls, you might be disappointed.

For Bisch, it begins with contrast: a seductive opening of saffron and rose, immediately luminous yet grounded. Inspired by the Middle Eastern folktales of One Thousand and One Nights.

Leather follows, rich and tactile, evoking the polished surfaces of designer handbags and the quiet authority of luxury accessories lining the store.

As the composition unfolds, orris and tobacco emerge, adding a powdery depth and a slow-burning masculinity that lingers on the skin with understated sensuality.

Despite its extrait concentration, B87.135 never overwhelms. Instead, it unfolds with restraint, built on nuance rather than projection. The perfumer carefully controls the density of the formula, allowing each note to surface and recede like light moving through department store vitrines.

The fragrance resists spectacle in favour of intimacy. It captures the feeling of wandering without urgency and discovering without direction, evoking the sense that everything is within reach but nothing feels rushed.

B87.135 Extrait ultimately translates luxury not as excess, but as atmosphere: layered, tactile and quietly compelling.

Discover B87.135 Extrait by Marc-Antoine Barrois at harrods.com.