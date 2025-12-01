Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie stars in gender-fluid Giorgio Armani campaign

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Guy Ritchie‘s son, is among the new faces modelling in That’s So Armani, the luxury brand’s Autumn/Winter campaign celebrating timeless traditionally men’s fashion.

The campaign showcases five talents from diverse backgrounds interpreting Giorgio Armani classics through their own personalities, emphasising individuality beyond gender boundaries.

Joining Ritchie are actor Edgar Ramírez and principal dancer and actor Francesca Hayward with further talents expected to be revealed in 2026. Previous campaign stars include singer-producer Bakar and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

The Giorgio Armani campaign features a colour palette of classic navy, black and chocolate

Photographed by Gorka Postigo, the campaign highlights the energy and expression that each model brings to the garments, creating “an expression of uniqueness and individuality beyond gender boundaries”.

The campaign features Armani pieces crafted from fine materials including vicuña, cashmere and superfine wools, with a colour palette of classic navy, black and chocolate.

The collection includes single- and double-breasted jackets, blazers with Armani signature rolled hems, blousons, coats, trench coats, jumpers, T-shirts, shirts, trousers and tuxedos.

A modern interpretation of the classics

Through the campaign, Armani continues to celebrate a style that adapts to the individual, offering a modern interpretation of classic menswear while highlighting the creative voices of emerging talents like Rocco Ritchie.

Despite his famous family, Ritchie built his own identity as an artist under the pseudonym “Rhed”. Once he started exhibiting, he later reclaimed his real name professionally.

Even before he was publicly known as an artist, Rocco had built a reputation for a distinctive sense of style, taking after his mother, modelling for the likes of Adidas and VOGUE Hong Kong.

Madonna has also previously worked with Armani

Madonna, like her son, has also previously worked with Armani. Her 2017 BRIT Awards cape mishap was, yes, you guessed it, Armani.

Speaking at Paris Fashion Week the same year, Armani appeared to blame the Queen of Pop for the mishap: “This cape had a hook and she wanted a tie, and she wasn’t able to open it with her hands. That’s all there is to it.” He said. “Madonna, as we all know, is very difficult.”

The collection is available in Giorgio Armani boutiques worldwide, and on their official website.

