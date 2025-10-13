Loreen takes us to the Vetements runway show 

Few Paris Fashion Week shows drum up excitement like Vetements. The brand, led by Georgian designer Guram Gvasalia, has a reputation for turning fashion conventions on their head.

The Spring/Summer 2026 show was no exception, with wardrobe staples transformed into acts of rebellion. Against the backdrop of electronic beats and flashing lights, it was part runway show, part underground rave.

Loreen attends Vetements Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

This season, Swedish singer Loreen gave us her front-row thoughts on all the action. “Vetements has always celebrated individuality and courage, which deeply resonates with me. Experiencing that vision up close was truly inspiring,” Loreen reflected.

While signature oversized silhouettes weren’t in short supply, this season the brand stripped back with daring cutouts that added a sleek, unexpected edge to its rebellious aesthetic.

At the centre of the collection was an anti-swastika T-shirt. Post-show, Gvasalia took to Instagram to explain: “The world has gotten in a sad place lately. Let’s not let it happen again. Fuck Fascism!”

“It reminded me how art in all its forms connects us. The show was raw, fearless, and full of heart, exactly the kind of energy I love to be around.”

With its fearless mix of politics, performance, and pure style, Vetements proved once again that it isn’t just a brand – it’s a statement. This is fashion that refuses to sit quietly, and Paris was watching.