JW Anderson goes all-in on Italian sportswear with exclusive trainers

Whether it’s people, artwork or our favourite pint, founder Jonathan Anderson drives the curatorial world of JW Anderson through his fixations. His latest? Italian sportswear.

Teaming up with Diadora, JW Anderson reimagines the Equipe trainer as a limited-edition release defined by colour blocking. As part of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection that put collaboration at the forefront.

JW Anderson x Diadora (Image: Provided)

The Equipe

Introduced in 1975, the Equipe made its mark as a track trainer built entirely for performance. Defined by its tapered silhouette, lightweight sole, and speed-focused construction, it prioritised minimalism and agility, delivering a stripped-back design engineered for the track.

Through the JW Anderson lens, the brand recasts the aerodynamic silhouette in off-kilter colour combinations. Ultramarine blue collides with deep burgundy suede, while butter-yellow laces punctuate the upper, and navy gives way to tones of tawny and muted magenta.

In true JW Anderson fashion, the playful colour choices deliberately disrupt expectation. At a moment when sport-inflected styling dominates the conversation, these trainers are less a finishing touch and more the main event of the outfit.

JW Anderson x Diadora (Image: Provided)

A season of collaboration

The collaboration formed part of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026, a collection defined by an unusually rich spirit of collaboration and exchange. Across the range, Jonathan Anderson’s long-standing creative fixations collided — craft, cinema, music, heritage textiles and subcultural references.

Pieces sourced in Ireland and Scotland sat alongside durable Japanese denim and historic English silk, creating a dialogue between tradition, utility and luxury that has become central to Anderson’s design language.

That sense of creative cross-pollination extended beyond the clothes themselves. The lookbook featured a cameo from Luca Guadagnino, director of Challengers, reinforcing the cinematic undercurrent that runs through Anderson’s work, while an unexpected appearance from Kylie Minogue added a note of pop-cultural spontaneity.

JW Anderson x Diadora (Image: Provided)

Where to get them

To snag a pair of the limited-edition Equipes, head to JW Anderson Soho or the brand’s second London location, JW Anderson Pimlico Road – a newly opened space that feels less like a conventional boutique and more like a living cabinet of curiosities, spanning fashion, art and homeware.

The collection is also available online via JW Anderson and Diadora, though these feel destined to become collectors’ pieces long before they ever make it to checkout.

Discover the JW Anderson x Diadora Equipe trainers at jwanderson.com.