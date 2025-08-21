 Skip to main content

21 August 2025

H&M Atelier has your office core wardrobe covered 

With modern tailoring, rich textures, and versatile staples, getting ready for fall has never been easier.

By Joshua Graham

Crisp autumn days might still feel far-off, but H&M Atelier is already giving your post-summer wardrobe a sharp reality check. Say goodbye to shorts, hello to tailoring.

Riding the office core wave into the new season, H&M Atelier’s first pre-fall collection gives classic menswear a modern makeover. Think slightly oversized cuts versatile enough for days in or out of the office.

The colour story is grown-up but never boring: indigo denim, warm camel, deep brown, and grey, with a punch of turquoise blue that adds just the right pop to remind yourself that this isn’t your dad’s 9 to 5 wardrobe.

H&M Atelier presents its first pre-fall collection — a smartly edited, transitional offer that continues to build upon and evolve the definition of essential menswear pieces.

Designer Ana Hernández says it best: this is about exploring that transitional moment “after summer when work uniforms come back into play.” Translation? Clothes that make you look pulled together without crushing your spirit during those cloudy commutes.

The grey wool suit has “investment piece” written all over it, but the beauty is in how it can be broken up. Slouched trousers with a ribbed V-neck knit, or the blazer slung over corduroy.

Shirts arrive in crisp white cotton and woven ties elevate the everyday when paired with denim. If you’re after texture, the line is practically a tactile playground: corduroy pants, lived-in leather, and chunky knits that straddle heritage and hype. Even the monogrammed pocket embroidery feels like a wink at luxury.

For those who know H&M Atelier, it’s not about disposable fast fashion. This capsule is aimed at the guy who wants to invest in timeless pieces without selling his soul (or overdraft).

Launched just last year, the line has been building its reputation on clean silhouettes, clever details, and fabric choices that actually feel good. Pre-fall 2025 cements that vision: smart, wearable, and just the right amount of subversive.

So whether you’re heading back to the office, dragging yourself to a gallery opening, or just looking for something that makes your mum say “finally, you look nice,” H&M Atelier has you covered.

Discover H&M Atelier’s pre-fall 2025 collection exclusively online.

In This Article: