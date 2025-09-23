HARRI presents rubber ready-to-wear at London Fashion Week 

HARRI’s inflatable creations, famously worn by Sam Smith at the 2023 Brit Awards, have already cemented his reputation as one of London Fashion Week’s most thrilling talents.

With the HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the Kerala-born designer proved that his love of latex isn’t confined to the Red Carpet.

HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White)

Presented at the Barbican Centre’s Sculpture Court, MuseumWear marked HARRI’s first ready-to-wear collection. Translating his sculptural, inflatable aesthetic into pieces for everyday life.

In paring back his signature theatrics, the collection felt approachable yet unmistakably HARRI. Sexy mesh tank tops, tailored trousers, and versatile layering pieces pulsating with energy and sex appeal. Anchored by rubber outerwear from rugged bomber jackets to flowing trench coats that were sleek, smart and effortlessly wearable.

HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White)

Like many young designers looking towards more commercial ventures, the collection also featured denim. Where HARRI’s contemporaries fail, fit was firmly at the forefront of his collection with roomy jeans hugging all the right places.

Skintight knitwear sculpted the models’ bodies, evoking the 90s sensuality that once defined menswear. In HARRI’s hands, menswear is both daring and seductive, proving that wearability can seamlessly coexist with bold, contemporary design.

HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White) HARRI Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Alexis White)

Inflatable designs created a dialogue between the wearability of the new HARRI wardrobe and the designer’s sculptural artistry. Twins Brett and Scott Staniland wore matching black hoodies with out-of-this-world sleeves and blue jeans, demonstrating how HARRI is translating his vision into everyday wardrobe pieces without compromising his artistic identity. It’s a delicate mix of ideas that keeps his bold, inventive spirit alive, even as he steps further into commercial territory.

Discover HARRI here.