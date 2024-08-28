Attitude’s autumn style guide: essential transition pieces

Winter is coming – the last sunset after 8pm is this week and the chillier days have started to peek through. In the meantime, it’s time to embrace autumn and get some layers on the go. Transitioning your wardrobe is key to staying fashionable and comfortable. As the shift from fast-fashion quantity over quality continues, it’s time to invest in more premium materials and sustainable methods of clothes-making.

From elevated accessories to stylish layering pieces, these versatile items will help you navigate the changing season.

Timothy London Cavendish Leather Cabin (Image: Provided)

If you want escape the cold all together, travel in style with Timothy London’s luxury travel accessories. The Cavendish suitcases, crafted from high-performance polycarbonate and premium leather, combine modern style with classic elegance for unique travel style.

Ralph Lauren Jersey Shirt (Image: Provided)

The evergreen wardrobe staple, a classic Ralph Lauren button down. This piece blends the refined style of Ralph Lauren’s signature spread-collar shirt with the comfort of soft 100% cotton jersey and comes in various colours.

Curry & Paxton Yvan Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

Classic with luxury, the sunglasses you can wear all season round. These iconic frames, worn by Sir Michael Caine in The Italian Job and Harry Palmer films, feature durable Mazzucchelli cellulose, five-barrel hinges, and UV-protected lenses for ultimate comfort and style.

Frescobol Carioca contrast-panel short-sleeve crochet-cotton polo shirt (Image: Provided)

Crochet isn’t just reserved for the summer. Pair this piece with slacks or jeans and a leather jacket for an additional layer. Inspired by the vibrant Brazilian city, the label creates perfectly tailored, practical designs in a Spinach & Lemon colourway, made of 100% cotton.

Gramicci Inner Down Jacket (Image: Provided)

A lightweight and stylish jacket is the perfect layering piece as we transition into autumn. This versatile down jacket, suitable for all genders and ages. Made with ripstop fabric, it resists damage and repels water. Washable at home, it includes a storage bag for easy portability, making it ideal for both outdoor activities and everyday urban wear.

Switch out your classic white or black T-shirt, for a pop of colour in a pastel shade. Coming in at the perfect length and regular fit, it is also crafted from soft, naturally cool cotton which reflects PIACENZA 1733’s 290-year expertise as a leading Italian knitwear manufacturer.

AllSaints Ace Rimless Visor Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

Just because summer is nearly over, doesn’t mean you have to retire your sunglasses. Not only are they a practical accessory, but they also elevate an outfit. Make a statement with Ace Sunglasses: a modern, rimless metal visor design in matte black with smoke grey lenses, crafted from conscious acetate.

COS Swing Crossbody (Image: Provided)

Nothing says autumn more than a luxurious beige cross body for all your essentials. Crafted from supple smooth-grain leather, it features an adjustable wide strap for versatile styling, either handheld or worn crossbody. Also, COS supports responsible manufacturing through the Leather Working Group – Shell: 100% leather; lining: 100% cotton.

A pair of distressed jeans add a grungier feel for the cooler months. These loose-fit denim jeans feature a classic five-pocket design, straight and relaxed legs, and a regular-rise waist, offering laidback, collegiate-inspired style and all-day comfort. Plus, they’re made from 100% cotton.