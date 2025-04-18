Trans rights protest in Parliament Square, London this Saturday: Get the details here

A protest in support of trans rights is to take place in London’s Parliament Square at 1pm tomorrow (19 April 2025).

The protest follows this week’s news of the UK Supreme Court ruling that the term ‘woman’ in UK law refers only to ‘biological women’.

Parliament Square is located near Westminster Bridge, near Portcullis House and Westminster Pier, facing Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster across the road.

“We need a huge turnout to show that we will not stand by while rights are taken from our family”

In a statement organisers of the protest said (as per GScene.com): “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people exist and deserve rights too.

“UNISON [British trade union] branches are supporting this protest, and we are calling on every member, friend, and ally to join us in solidarity. We need a huge turnout to show that we will not stand by while rights are taken from our family.

“Please reach out to everyone you know – colleagues, friends, family, union members – and ask them to come along. Bring signs, bring energy, and most importantly, bring your voice.

“This is very last minute, so we need everyone to shout about this protest as loudly and widely as possible. Share it with your networks, post it online, tell your friends. Let’s make sure no one misses it!

“Let’s show up and show out for trans lives. See you in Parliament Square this Saturday.”

Organisers include TransActual, Trans Kids Deserve Better and the Front for the Liberation of Intersex, Non-binary and Trans People (FLINT).

Announcing the ruling this week, Lord Patrick Hodge said: “The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

“But we counsel against reading this judgement as a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another, it is not.”

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the court’s decision, Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project said: “There is no rule in the law more sacred than the need to hear from someone before you consider removing their rights; For Women Scotland was hostile to and seeking to remove rights from trans people; and the Supreme Court allowed interventions from a whole range of further organisations hostile to trans people but refused to hear from any trans people.”

“I felt – and even recalling it now I feel – physically sick,” Maugham continued.