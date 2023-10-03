A Crystal SPECtacle as Swarovski Reveals Luminous New Eyewear Collection

To be stylish, one needs a little bit of shade. Luckily, we have just the perfect accessory to match your personality. Swarovski, in collaboration with eyewear industry leader EssilorLuxottica, has unveiled a radiant new eyewear collection that exudes the brand’s signature craftsmanship and mastery of light, cut, and colour. Sunglasses with crystals – the combination we didn’t know we needed.

A pair of these high-quality sunglasses can elevate every outfit and act as a social buffer. Moreover, this premium collection draws inspiration from some of Swarovski’s most iconic jewellery families. It’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to elegance and innovation.

Swarovski Luminous Eyewear Collection (Image: Provided)

Under the creative direction of Giovanna Engelbert, this collection “celebrates self-expression and brings pure joy to the art of accessorizing.” It showcases a diverse range of eyewear, including statement shapes, brilliantly faceted crystals, sleek metals, and also signature Swarovski touches. A classic aviator is great but unique, chic eyewear is always the more alluring choice. Each piece in the collection embodies the bold and joyful elegance that Swarovski is renowned for. The collection is curated to excite customers’ style preferences for upcoming seasons.

In addition, the launch of this eyewear range is accompanied by a visually stunning campaign photographed by the critically acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel. The campaign highlights a striking pair of green sunglasses inspired by Swarovski’s Lucent jewellery family, perfectly complemented by matching Millenia jewellery.

Swarovski Luminous Eyewear Collection (Image: Provided)

Lucent Inspired

It’s all in the details with this collection. The Lucent collection by Swarovski showcases their vibrant colour mastery, featuring innovative hinge designs with exclusive multi-faceted crystals bending at the temples as well as coming in various popular shapes.

The Collection

Here are our few of our favourite eyewear pieces from the collection:

Swarovski Luminous Eyewear Collection (Image: Provided)

Are you already planning your outfits accordingly?

Swarovski’s new eyewear collection will be available worldwide at Swaroski.com and in select stores starting from September. Which pair(s) are calling your name?