Discover joy in the everyday: Moschino’s ‘Collezione O’ campaign shows a new chapter under Adrian Appiolaza

Moschino has showcased its first advertising campaign under the creative direction of Adrian Appiolaza, marking an exciting new chapter for the iconic brand.

Titled Collezione O, it tells the story of five women embracing the fashion, vibrancy and charm of Milan, capturing the essence of the city in a series of intimate as well as authentic moments.

It was created through a series of captivating photographs and short films by the renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre, with styling by Alastair McKimm.

As extravagant as fashion often is, we can still also find some of our biggest inspiration in the simple moments of life. The campaign focuses on the beauty found in everyday life. Each scene reveals a simple yet profound joy – whether it’s admiring the grandeur of the Duomo, selecting fresh produce at a local fruit stand, or losing oneself to the music of a favourite record at a record store.

Moschino’s ‘Collezione O’ Campaign by Adrian Appiolaza. Model wears Trench Coat in Cotton and Nylon Gabardine Moschino’s ‘Collezione O’ Campaign by Adrian Appiolaza. Model wears Jacket in Gabardine Military Twist, Oversize Pullover in Shetland, Long Skirt with “”In the Cloud”” Print Moschino’s ‘Collezione O’ Campaign by Adrian Appiolaza. Model wears Shirt in Satin Tie Print

Appiolaza’s vision with Vanderperre’s lens and McKimm’s thoughtful styling collectively illustrate how happiness isn’t found in the extraordinary, but rather in the quiet, unassuming moments of time that often go unnoticed. Style is not only an extension of happiness; it’s also from these places where true style is born.

Collezione O is a visual treat and love letter to Milan, the city that enlivens the collection and the stories it tells. With this campaign, Moschino invites us all to find beauty in the mundane and to embrace the joy in everything. We’re excited to see this next era of Moschino.

To shop the collection and more information, visit moschino.com

Credits

Photographer: Willy Vanderperre | Stylist: Alastair McKimm | Art Direction: M/M (Paris) | Models: Julia Nobis, Lina Zhang, Laura R., Farah, Rabina | Hair: Anthony Turner | Make-up: Lynsey Alexander | Nails: Roberta Rodi