Florals, fashion & fantasy in the new main fashion as Attitude magazine turns 30
It’s a celebration as Attitude turns 30 in Attitude’s May/June issue, and models Charlie and Eden are bringing on the fashion cake with florals, angel wings, and balloons as photographed by Vasilis Rallis with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.
From check patterns, leather, and latex as well as intriguing shapes – this season’s main fashion shoot is one for the books.
Black & White Moment
It’s a Fashion Celebration
Photography Vasilis Rallis Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Charlie & Eden at Kult London Hair and Makeup Ross Kwan using Oribe & Mac Cosmetics Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher Fashion Intern Freya Murgatroyd Location The Fitz London
