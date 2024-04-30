Florals, fashion & fantasy in the new main fashion as Attitude magazine turns 30

It’s a celebration as Attitude turns 30 in Attitude’s May/June issue, and models Charlie and Eden are bringing on the fashion cake with florals, angel wings, and balloons as photographed by Vasilis Rallis with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.

From check patterns, leather, and latex as well as intriguing shapes – this season’s main fashion shoot is one for the books.

Charlie wears top and necklace by Louis Vuitton Eden wears top, jacket and trousers by Diesel Charlie wears coat by Chema Diaz, vintage leather trousers from Rokit, boots by Hunter

Charlie wears top and shorts by Versace Eden wears latex hood and latex top by Atsuko Kudo

Eden wears suit jacket and trousers by Marni, florals by Blooming Haus Eden wears suit jacket and tank top by Givenchy, florals by Blooming Haus Eden wears shirt and shorts by Prada

Charlie wears top by Bottega Veneta Eden wears latex coat by Atsuko Kudo Eden wears coat, shirt, tie and trousers by Alexander McQueen, headpiece by Fleet Ilya

Black & White Moment

Charlie wears leather trousers by Belstaff, wings (stylist’s own) Eden wears bodysuit and trousers by Rufskin Eden wears latex coat by Atsuko Kudo Eden wears waspie by Atsuko Kudo Eden wears bodysuit and trousers by Rufskin

It’s a Fashion Celebration

Eden wears coat, shirt, tie and trousers by Alexander McQueen Eden wears suit jacket, trousers and boots by Celine Homme by Heidi Slimane Eden wears coat, shirt, tie and trousers by Alexander McQueen

Photography Vasilis Rallis Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Charlie & Eden at Kult London Hair and Makeup Ross Kwan using Oribe & Mac Cosmetics Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher Fashion Intern Freya Murgatroyd Location The Fitz London

See more spring style in Attitude’s May/June issue, out now.