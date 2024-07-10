Shorten those shorts and rock your vintage classics, the 90s are back in fashion
See more spring style in Attitude’s July/August issue, out now
The 90s and vintage are here to stay in Attitude’s July/August issue, and models Elliot and Tao are bringing sexy back, making them perfect for your new bedroom wall poster(s) as photographed by Bartel Szmigulski with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.
Vintage pieces never go out of style, so shorten those shorts and bring out those much-loved classics from classic briefs to all 90s summer accessories – this main fashion shoot takes you back in time in the best way.
Photography Bartel Szmigulski Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Elliot Meeten at Chapter Management and Tao Xu at IMG Models | Grooming Sandra Hahnel using Dior Beauty Homme Dermo System, Oribe & ghd | Styling Assistant Aaron Pandher
