10 July 2024 11:01 AM

Shorten those shorts and rock your vintage classics, the 90s are back in fashion

By Aaron Pandher

Elliot wears denim shorts by ASOS

The 90s and vintage are here to stay in Attitude’s July/August issue, and models Elliot and Tao are bringing sexy back, making them perfect for your new bedroom wall poster(s) as photographed by Bartel Szmigulski with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.

Vintage pieces never go out of style, so shorten those shorts and bring out those much-loved classics from classic briefs to all 90s summer accessories – this main fashion shoot takes you back in time in the best way.

Tao wears knitwear by Gant, shorts by Ron Dorff
Elliot wears tank top and underwear by Dsquared2
Tao wears shirt by Gant, boxer shorts by Sunspel
Elliot wears swim briefs by Dsquared2
Elliot wears underwear by Calvin Klein underwear, Walkman stylist’s own
Tao wears Gauge shorts by Rufskin, underwear by Dsquared2, socks by Sockshop, roller-skates stylist’s own
Elliot wears Carlson crop top and Clint shorts both by Rufskin
Elliot wears briefs by Dsquared2
Tao wears jacket stylist’s own, jeans by Calvin Klein, underwear by Calvin Klein Underwear
Tao wears tank top by Emporio Armani, briefs by Armani Exchange
Tao wears bucket hat and swim shorts by Burberry
Tao wears underwear by Dsquared2, hat by Edward Crutchley
Tao wears tank top and boxer shorts by Dsquared2, candy necklace stylist’s own
Elliot wears denim shorts by ASOS

Photography Bartel Szmigulski Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Elliot Meeten at Chapter Management and Tao Xu at IMG Models | Grooming Sandra Hahnel using Dior Beauty Homme Dermo System, Oribe & ghd | Styling Assistant Aaron Pandher 

See more spring style in Attitude’s July/August issue, out now.

