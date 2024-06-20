Blossoming through art: Maximilian Schwarz’s photoshoot merges art and identity

Maximilian Schwarz is a 24-year-old photographer and artist from Hamburg, Germany. He has always had a deep interest in painting and fashion, merging these passions through his photography. In early 2023, he graduated with a degree in design and now works as a freelance photographer for clients, magazines, and advertising.

In the digital age, he interestingly embraces analogue techniques, using materials such as gouache paint, pastel chalk, and dried flowers to create a unique mixed-media style. His art often tackles socially relevant topics, such as mental health and queer issues.



Kelechi Onwuka wears gloves by Maison Margiela, Corsage by Vivienne Westwood, Dress by Franziska Goll, Rings by Schiller @schiller.jewelry, Socks by Samsøe Samsøe, Sneaker by Onitsuka Tiger

Kelechi Onwuka wears Corset frame by Vintage, Earring by Schiller, Ring by Veronika Šola Jewelry

@veronika.sola.jewelry

Kelechi Onwuka wears Loafers by Gucci, Coat by Valeria Bödecker Lobanova @valli_boe, Ring by Veronika Šola Jewelry, Baret by Maison Margiela

Kelechi Onwuka wears Jewelry by Schiller, Pants by Jan Niklas Jessen @jnjessen, Tights by Wolford

Kelechi Onwuka wears Coat by Jean Paul Gaultier, Shirt by Jan Niklas Jessen, Socks by Samsøe Samsøe, Jewelry by Schiller

The inspiration behind the shoot

“Colorful splashes of paint, vibrant lines and sensitive expressiveness. Moving beyond the mundane, this shoot presents an exploration of photographs in mixed-media style. It experiments with contrasts by blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. It also challenges gender affiliations through the choice of clothing styled by Franziska Goll. For this particular shoot, I wanted to work more with bold colors balanced by a melancholy atmosphere.



Kelechi Onwuka wears Dress by Diesel, Boots by Vintage, Necklace by Schiller

Kelechi Onwuka wears Skirt and earring by Diesel

Kelechi Onwuka wears Pants by Jil Sander, Top by Nike, Heels by Ferragamo

Kelechi Onwuka wears Shirt by Jan Niklas Jessen, Jewelry by Schiller

“The series is about blossoming within yourself and spreading your wings. To illustrate this, I’ve been playing with different layers and materials such as flowers or feathers. The model Kelechi Onwuka also shows these emotions of vulnerability and tenderness in his expressions. Combined with poses in which he still appears slightly lost, but then opens his arms like wings, as if he is ready to fly off into a new beginning.

So, are you ready to fly?”



Kelechi Onwuka wears Dress by Diesel, Boots by Vintage, Necklace by Schiller

Kelechi Onwuka wears Skirt and earring by Diesel

Kelechi Onwuka wears Feather Top by Vintage, Jewelry by Schiller

“As a queer man, I am still struggling to find a concept of masculinity that I can fit into. Due to the constraints of gender norms and heteronormative gender performance, it is necessary for individuals to craft their own models of masculinity and femininity that align with their identities and values. Since my interest in photography and my exploration of my queerness developed at the same time, both definitely had an impact on each other. That is why I always try to bring queer aesthetics into my work. I also feel inspired by other queer people and want to give otherness a real and authentic platform in my art.”

CREDITS

Photography/ Artwork Maximilian Schwarz @mximilianschwarz Styling Franziska Goll @_johnsy Hair and Makeup Lenya Jolie Belitz @lenyajolie.mua Model Kelechi Onwuka @keleechii Agency @modelwerk Photography Assistant Jean-Pierre Hägele @jeanxpic

