Beyoncé and Levi’s launch chapter 3 with REIIMAGINE: Refrigerator

The Queen continues her domination with a hot plate of Americana with a side of pop culture swagger, and it’s cool as ever.

Chapter 3 of the REIIMAGINE Levi’s® campaign, Refrigerator, shows how bold and undeniably sexy cult staples like denim can be, especially when delivered with the kind of impact only Queen Bey can bring.

The campaign

Beyoncé wears Iconic Western Shirt, 501® Original Shorts (Image: Provided)

Taking inspiration from Levi’s® iconic 1988 Refrigerator commercial, this latest installment does more than just nod to nostalgia, it reclaims it. Set in a sun-drenched roadside diner that looks like it was pulled straight from a Lana Del Rey fever dream and lit with the golden glow of the American West, Refrigerator is a fashion remix of vintage denim attitude and fearless confidence.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the visionary behind Beyoncé’s Formation and Queen & Slim, and with visuals by Emmy-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole, the campaign feels like a cinematic love letter to individuality, expression, and heritage.

The collection

Beyoncé wears the 501® Original Shorts, a crisp white tank, and a red paisley bandana (Image: Provided)

In a nod to her iconic Crazy In Love look, Beyoncé struts through the scene in the Iconic Western Shirt, 501® Original Shorts, a crisp white tank, and a red paisley bandana, like she’s ready to drop a verse, a beat, and maybe a revolution.

But this chapter of REIIMAGINE goes beyond fashion. It’s a bold celebration of self-expression, a sentiment at the heart of the LGBTQ+ community. Levi’s® has long been woven into queer culture, think Harvey Milk in a denim jacket or queer cowboys in cut-offs at Pride.

“It’s about remixing, reimagining, and reclaiming style for a new era of bold expression,” says Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

From laundromats to pool halls to wide-open highways, Levi’s® REIIMAGINE series isn’t just a campaign, it’s a cultural reset. Fashion can often feel inaccessible or out of reach, but this feels like something in everyone’s wheelhouse they can embrace and make their own. Because denim isn’t just fabric, it’s movement, memory, and meaning. And when Beyoncé steps into that legacy, she doesn’t just wear it – she reinvents it. And inspires us all to do the same.

This is Levi’s® in formation.

For more information, visit levi.com