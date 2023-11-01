Brandon Flynn stars in new Calvin Klein Christmas campaign

Whether you’re on the naughty or nice list, Calvin Klein has just the collection for you. On 1 November 2023, in the busy city of New York, Calvin Klein presents its Holiday 2023 campaign featuring talented actor Brandon Flynn.

Modelling the elegant and classic items from the Holiday collection, Brandon is seen in expressive portraits that exude the contagious joy of the festive period inspiring your own Christmas card photoshoot this season.

Brandon Flynn models the Holiday 2023 campaign (Image: Provided)

The collection

As we all know, an ugly festive jumper isn’t everyone’s aesthetic. Thankfully, we have Calvin Klein to provide a modern reimagining of traditional holiday attire.

The Holiday collection introduces fresh interpretations of slip dresses, sophisticated tailoring, and versatile outerwear and denim essentials, carefully curated for all occasions – whether to wear or to present as a gift.

Our notable favourites

Calvin Klein Underwear introduces fresh, seasonal styles. The Future Shift Holiday Low Rise Trunk updates one of their latest men’s underwear designs. Here, it gets a vibrant colour palette inspired by minerals and a metallic sheen.

These comfortable styles are made from soft, stretchy microfiber and include a two tone logo waistband with a glossy finish. You’ll be shining all season long, from inside out.

The 90s Straight Jean exudes effortless cool with its medium rise and classic straight leg fit, inspired by the iconic ’90s style.

So forget the past with a present this Christmas and explore the collection here at: calvinklein.co.uk

Campaign Credits Directed and photographed by James Brodribb

Editorial Credits: Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein