Back to work in style: Your ultimate guide to office-ready essentials

European summer has officially come to the end. As we transition away from the warmer weather, it’s time to refresh our wardrobe and elevate our work looks. Wherever and however you work, having a curated selection of stylish, functional, and versatile pieces is key to feeling confident and polished.

This guide features the must-have essentials that combine comfort with style, helping you find the balance between professionalism and personal style. Let’s get ready to conquer the work day – fashionably. The work part is on you.

Ralph Lauren washable wool quarter-zip jumper (Image: Provided)

You can never go wrong with a quarter zip, and what’s more classic than one from Ralph Lauren? This mockneck jumper features 100 percent fine-gauge worsted wool, a textured-knit design and an embroidered signature Pony.

Timothy London Carnaby leather backpack

Timothy London Carnaby leather backpack (Image: Provided)

When your new work backpack has its own zip jacket, you know it’s equipped for the season. The Carnaby Leather backpack is lightweight, versatile and water-resistant, crafted from premium leather for both a classic and modern look.

&SONS kodiak gilet in red check

&SONS kodiak gilet in red check (Image: Provided)

Upgrade your gilet game with a striking red check pattern that pays homage to Kodiak Island’s natural beauty. Made from a recycled wool blend, this gilet embodies sustainability while providing warmth and durability. It features a ribbed collar, five pockets, and soft, breathable cotton twill lining, ideal for layering on cold days.

Ron Dorff light city jacket

Ron Dorff light city jacket (Image: Provided)

The ideal layering piece as we transition into Autumn. This updated tennis jacket brings sporty-chic to city wear with a lighter, high-tech polyamide-elastane blend. It features a tailored fit, zipped pockets, and signature Ron Dorff details that ensure a sleek, modern finish.

Boss cotton-piqué polo shirt with logo print

Boss cotton-piqué polo shirt with logo print (Image: Provided)

Don’t be afraid to add a pop of colour alongside your other classic pieces. This regular-fit polo, crafted in 100% soft washed cotton piqué, features a layered logo print with structured stripe details on the collar and cuffs to ensure a more tailored fit.

Vivienne Westwood alien wide-leg stripe-print organic-cotton trousers

Vivienne Westwood alien wide-leg stripe-print organic-cotton trousers (Image: Provided)

These perfect shade neutral, wide leg trousers are a closet staple and Vivienne Westwood is one of the best for tailoring. Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this relaxed-fit, high-rise wide-leg pant features a tonal striped print with multiple pockets.

Acne Studios logo-appliquéd ribbed wool beanie

Acne Studios logo-appliquéd ribbed wool beanie (Image: Provided)

If you want to incorporate more colour into your wardrobe, trying accessories in a fun colour is a great starting place. With Scandinavian roots, Acne Studios excels in both warm and stylish accessories. This ribbed beanie is knitted from thick wool and features a signature emoji patch in a dreamy blue shade.

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro (Image: Provided)

A sleek pair of headphones to block out all the outside noise is the finishing accessory that is both practical and stylish. With noise cancellation, these headphones are ideal for maintaining focus during work hours as well as feature a sleek, modern design and top of the line technology for great sound quality .