Things are heating up in this exclusive Rufskin swimwear shoot

We’re in the middle of a heatwave in the UK, but Hubert Pouches and Douglas Coates, founders of Rufskin, have taken us for a refreshing dip in some cool crystal waters across the pond.

The duo have given attitude an exclusive set of images from a photoshoot with one of their long-term muses, Logan Swiecki-Taylor. The images, shot around the pool and their studio in California, show Rufskin’s latest bodysuit designs, including a sensual back cut-out and a ‘cheeky’ seat.

The US brand is always the go-to for swimwear that’s both fashion-forward and fun. As well as bodysuits, they have a plethora of beachwear as part of their Swim Club Ruf, including thong, briefs and short short styles that come in classically sexy block colours and tropical prints.

Image: Rufskin

The cheeky bodysuit that Logan is sporting is crafted from premium shiny stretch-nylon, featuring a lined contoured pouch, and body-shaping back seams. Always creative with their designs (they were way ahead of the curve with the thong-style swimwear,) the duo have added some hardware to their swimwear.

As well as clasps, which are already a staple of some of their styles, they have also introduced swimwear belts with utility elements to them, that can be mixed and matched to add a more interesting aesthetic for when you’re lounging on the beach or the pool.

Image: Rufskin

