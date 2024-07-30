Things are heating up in this exclusive Rufskin swimwear shoot
The US design house has shared some stunning snaps of muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor with Attitude
We’re in the middle of a heatwave in the UK, but Hubert Pouches and Douglas Coates, founders of Rufskin, have taken us for a refreshing dip in some cool crystal waters across the pond.
The duo have given attitude an exclusive set of images from a photoshoot with one of their long-term muses, Logan Swiecki-Taylor. The images, shot around the pool and their studio in California, show Rufskin’s latest bodysuit designs, including a sensual back cut-out and a ‘cheeky’ seat.
The US brand is always the go-to for swimwear that’s both fashion-forward and fun. As well as bodysuits, they have a plethora of beachwear as part of their Swim Club Ruf, including thong, briefs and short short styles that come in classically sexy block colours and tropical prints.
The cheeky bodysuit that Logan is sporting is crafted from premium shiny stretch-nylon, featuring a lined contoured pouch, and body-shaping back seams. Always creative with their designs (they were way ahead of the curve with the thong-style swimwear,) the duo have added some hardware to their swimwear.
As well as clasps, which are already a staple of some of their styles, they have also introduced swimwear belts with utility elements to them, that can be mixed and matched to add a more interesting aesthetic for when you’re lounging on the beach or the pool.
