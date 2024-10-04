PEUGEOT meets Paris Fashion Week: Coperni SS25 unveils magic at Disneyland Paris

An unforgettable fusion of fashion and innovation unfolded as PEUGEOT made its mark on the fashion world at Paris Fashion Week, with the Coperni SS25 show set against the enchanting backdrop of Disneyland Paris. With the iconic castle, dazzling fireworks and orchestral instrumental with a Disney-inspired sound as the backdrop as well as a unique blend of classic Disney royalty design reinterpreted for the modern day, the show captivated audiences in what felt like a fever dream.

PEUGEOT collaboration

PEUGEOT, a symbol of sleek innovation, partnered with Coperni to bring a cutting-edge flair to the runway. Coperni is known for its avant-garde designs, aligning with PEUGEOT’s core values of Allure, Emotion, and Excellence. To support this collaboration, PEUGEOT supplied 100 vehicles for Coperni’s fashion show, featuring iconic models to enjoy their journeys in style and reflect the excellence of both brands. Having travelled in the car myself, I can confirm its luxurious comfort. During a time of nerves, this comfortable journey was truly appreciated.

The collection

Coperni SS25 Show at Disneyland Paris with PEUGEOT (Image: Attitude)

The collection felt like a Disney fairytale, with romantic ruffles, baroque patterns, villainous leather, Coperni horns, grunge accessories, and the dramatic, timeless Disney Princess look – as modelled by Kylie Jenner in the voluminous closing outfit with long gloves. The icing of course being the iconic Copenri bag in new iterations, the glass versions being a personal favourite.

A key theme was the play on textures and movement. This included the use of head-to-toe fringing, 3D floral appliques, and also the blend of classic pieces such as a bodysuit or denim with exaggerated shapes like large flares and arm pieces. In terms of colour palette, a lot of pastel, sequin elements and a strong use of black were seen, which created an edge to the outfits. Also, you will be happy to know that short shorts are here to stay…

The Coperni SS25 show at Disneyland Paris with PEUGEOT was a breathtaking celebration of creativity and style, masterfully blending the whimsical charm of Disney with cutting-edge fashion. The synergy between innovation and artistry was in full effect, making it a true landmark moment in the fashion calendar.