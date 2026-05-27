Kentucky student slams school for ‘racism, sexism and homophobia’ in graduation speech

Daniel Mattingly, a middle schooler from Louisville, Kentucky, has gone viral after criticising his school for homophobia, sexism and racism during his graduation speech.

Mattingly had originally been selected by student council to speak at graduation, preparing a speech focused on acceptance and personal hardship after losing both his parents to cancer.

Evidently, his speech took a powerful turn after teachers told him he would not be able to address his year group following previous advice to make his script more positive.

“The trauma that you face… doesn’t have to shape you” – Daniel Mattingly on losing his parents

Mattingly told WAVE News that he originally wanted to inspire his fellow pupils by speaking about his trauma after losing his parents.

“My parents are dead, and I feel like people need to know that the trauma that you face… doesn’t have to shape you,” he said.

Despite his teachers’ concerns, he took to the stage and delivered an unscheduled speech criticising the school.

“This school is built on racism, sexism and homophobia” – Mattingly addressing school in Louisville, Kentucky

“Apparently, this school doesn’t know better than to give an angry gay kid a microphone,” said Mattingly.

“This school is built on racism, sexism and homophobia,” Mattingly stated. “I encourage everyone here today to stand up for themselves even if it makes a scene.”

He later told the Kentucky outlet that he chose to “speak from my heart,” even if it risked controversy.

“It got where it needed to be” – Mattingly on his speech going viral

After the ceremony, Mattingly said he received support not just from attendees, but from across the globe, after the video posted by his uncle went viral.

“My son goes to this school and I HEAVILY agree,” wrote one viewer. “We love you down Daniel! You are so loved and admired for your courage to stand for what is right,” commented another.

As of Tuesday (26 May), the original Facebook video had garnered 1.1 million views five days after it was posted. “It got where it needed to be,” Mattingly said.