Diesel partners with END. to revive archive designs 

While Diesel denim has long been shorthand for “successful living,” the brand’s roots are anything but buttoned-up. Born from the pulsing energy of underground raves and rebellious youth culture, creative director Glenn Martens continues to channel that disruptive spirit.

Teaming up with UK streetwear powerhouse END. the Italian brand has unveiled an exclusive five-piece capsule collection straight from the archives. Each piece revives garments from 1989 to 1992, enhanced for today’s wardrobes. Think bold silhouettes, daring washes, and statement details that blur the line between street and luxury. Here’s our rundown of the collection.

(Image: Provided)

From the runway to the rave, this 2-in-1 jacket from 1992 is quintessential Diesel. Rugged, irreverent and versatile. Designed with a removable vest, the silhouette fuses utilitarian function with unapologetic attitude. Motorsports-influenced graphics race across the fabric, channeling the analog energy of the era.

(Image: Provided)

The bold graphics and utilitarian codes continue in the Reworked jacket from 1990. Olive green nylon sleeves sharpen the silhouette, while lace-up detailing adds a subversive edge. It’s military meets club kid. Functional and fearless.

(Image: Provided)

While distressed denim may be synonymous with Diesel, the brand’s mastery of workwear proves its arsenal runs far deeper. Case in point: these workwear trousers straight from 1989. Cut in a relaxed fit, the silhouette drapes with effortless ease, while a patinaed off-white finish gives the piece a lived-in, timeworn character.

(Image: Provided)

For those looking to distress their denim from scratch, opt for optic white. Crafted from durable cotton, the raw fabric is designed to evolve. Creasing, fading, and softening with every wear until it feels entirely your own. Consider it a blank canvas in need of a little movement and chaos.

(Image: Provided)

Channelling the unpolished energy of nights out, this relaxed-fit tee features slight fading for a lived-in look. Its standout motorsport graphic adds a bold, high-octane edge that captures the spirit of vintage racing culture.