Attitude Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Look and feel good with these beauty gifts

A little self care never hurt anybody and we have just the products to help you and your loved ones feel refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated as we head into the end of the year.

Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit Cologne – jomalone.co.uk

Step into the enchanting realm of Gingerbread Land. The limited edition scent of the season is infused with ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon, blending seamlessly into rich caramel. Enhanced by the warmth of tonka bean and vanilla. Truly irresistible.

Obagi Daily Hydro-Drops Facial Serum – skinstation.co.uk

Does your skin feel dehydrated with the cold and in need of a boost? Enter Obagi Hydro-Drops® Facial Serum – a lavish antioxidant serum designed to rejuvenate skin, turning it from dull to a vibrant, with an instantly hydrated glow.

Moschino Miniature Collection – asos.com

Indulge in the charm of adorable mini perfume bottles with delightful fragrances. Discover your signature scents in four travel-sized treasures—Moschino Fresh Couture (floral, fresh), Moschino Toy 2 (fruity, fresh), Moschino Toy Boy (woody, spicy), and Moschino Gold Fresh Couture (floral, fruity). A perfect array for all, sleekly packaged in a branded gift box.

Harrogate Organics Botoxify Stem Cell Lift Moisturiser – harrogateorganics.co.uk

This Christmas, experience the bestseller for visibly plump, soft, and radiant skin. Hyaluronic acid ensures lasting hydration, while hibiscus stem cells reduce wrinkles, boost cell production, and enhance collagen levels, leaving skin nourished.

KAYALI Oudgasm Tobacco Oud – sephora.co.uk

Indulge in the allure of Oudgasm Tobacco Oud | 04 Eau de Parfum Intense, a captivating fragrance that delves into the richness and mystery of oud. This warm scent is perfect for the season and combines the potency of oud with luscious mandarin, honeyed tobacco sweetness, as well as subtle spices of clove and saffron.

Pleasing The Shroom Bloom Gift Set – selfridges.com

This season, make the most of your time with at-home nail care. Explore four diverse nail colors and a sticker set in recyclable packaging. Also, the nail polish is vegan, cruelty-free and are proudly made in the UK.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum Set – tomford.co.uk

You can’t go wrong with this classic. This holiday, give the rare Black Orchid, a unique flower cultivated in the pursuit of perfection. The exclusive luxe gift set includes a 50ml Eau de Parfum bottle and a 10ml travel spray.

