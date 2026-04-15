Tom Blyth takes on the lido in Burberry High Summer 2026

Whether it’s lining the inside of a trench coat or woven through a classic scarf, the Burberry Check has long been synonymous with colder months. But for High Summer 2026, the house makes a case for its place in warmer weather.

And what better way to prove it than Plainclothes star Tom Blyth taking a dip in the brand’s latest campaign?

Burberry High Summer 2026 campaign (Image: Ryan McGinley)

Joining him is actor Simone Ashley and model Alva Claire, alongside a cast of professional swimmers. Together, they bring to life a distinctly British summer, celebrating long days spent at the lido and the simple pleasure of time in and around the water.

“A lido holds a particular kind of nostalgia for the British,” says Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. “The moment the sun comes out, we make the most of the weather. We wanted to bring to life a warm summer’s day spent in and around the water with friends.”

At the centre of it all is the iconic Check, reimagined for the season ahead. It appears boldly across swimwear or more subtly as a trim on tailored shorts, offering a fresh take on a familiar code.

Elsewhere, lightweight linens bring an easy, breathable feel, while sportier pieces cater to those moments between swims.

Burberry High Summer 2026 campaign (Image: Ryan McGinley)

Accessories continue the balance of function and style. The Knight Runner returns in a sleek, low-profile silhouette, while leather sandals and Check slides are designed with effortless summer dressing in mind.

Finishing touches come in the form of classic piqué polos, rounding out a wardrobe built for both poolside ease and city wear.

Discover the Burberry High Summer 2026 collection at burberry.com.