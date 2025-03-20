Boys in pants: sloggi underwear we’re coveting this week, in 10 images

Ultra-soft fabrics and streamlined style are the name of the game with sloggi’s latest range for men: the SLG collection.

Indeed, while we’re all for the genderqueering of men’s underwear – who says guys can’t wear lingerie? – there’s something about SLG’s clean lines that’s effortlessly sexy.

Made with sustainable GOTS-certified organic cotton that’s cool to the touch, these base layer garments feature elastane content for a snug fit and freedom of movement. Ultra-fine stitching and lightweight materials mean breathability ahead of summer.

With prices ranging from £18 to £29, this is durable, structurally sound underwear designed to last hold up even after countless machine washes.

Other design notes include wide hemlines,​ seamless waistbands​ and ergonomic for the peak of soft snugness; colours available include rock, blue black and beech.

A note on sustainability: more than 60% of sloggi’s collections, including SLG’s t-shirts, socks and underwear, are made from lower environmental impact materials.

Our favourite item? The no-fuss men’s midi briefs in charcoal!

For more information, visit the sloggi website.