20 March 2025

Boys in pants: sloggi underwear we’re coveting this week, in 10 images

By Attitude Staff

a composite of pics of topless men in slog underwear against an orange backdrop
(Images: Sloggi)

Ultra-soft fabrics and streamlined style are the name of the game with sloggi’s latest range for men: the SLG collection.

Indeed, while we’re all for the genderqueering of men’s underwear – who says guys can’t wear lingerie? – there’s something about SLG’s clean lines that’s effortlessly sexy.

a man in black t-shirt and shorts sat down against an orange background
a man in black boxers lying down on organs background smiling hand raised
a man in light coloured t-shirt, shorts and socks sat on a chair, orange background
a man in a cap, underwear and socks standing on tip toes
a man in light garments sitting and smiling
a man in black garments kneeling and looking over shoulder

Made with sustainable GOTS-certified organic cotton that’s cool to the touch, these base layer garments feature elastane content for a snug fit and freedom of movement. Ultra-fine stitching and lightweight materials mean breathability ahead of summer.

With prices ranging from £18 to £29, this is durable, structurally sound underwear designed to last hold up even after countless machine washes.

a man with dreads in a black t-shirt and shorts
a man in cream t-shirt and shorts looking at camera

Other design notes include wide hemlines,​ seamless waistbands​ and ergonomic for the peak of soft snugness; colours available include rock, blue black and beech.

A note on sustainability: more than 60% of sloggi’s collections, including SLG’s t-shirts, socks and underwear, are made from lower environmental impact materials.

a man in cream underwear holding hand up to camera
a man in cream garments kneeling with hand on chin
a man in black garments with hand against wall

Our favourite item? The no-fuss men’s midi briefs in charcoal!

For more undies inspo, check out or pick of CDLP‘s current collection, as well as these from Domino Albano.

For more information, visit the sloggi website.

