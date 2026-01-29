Attitude’s guide to upgrading your Valentine’s Day underwear 

If there’s one day worth impressing with your underwear, it’s Valentine’s Day. Pride may be the moment to show off the full breadth of your colourful collection, but when it comes to romance, restraint is key. Keep the colours classic and the cheeky details subtle – it’s what Cupid would want.

To prep you for a night of romance, we’ve rounded up our favourite pairs of pants. Just remember not to overthink it. While they’re the cherry on the cake, the truth is they’re coming off anyway.

Calvin Klein microfibre lace briefs (Image: Provided)

While a classic pair of Calvins should already be a mainstay in your pants drawer, for V-Day they just don’t cut it. In romantic red, this pair of microfibre trunks is stamped with the brand’s micro monogram. Mimicking the look of lace, the design is as refined as it is risqué.

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi transparent briefs (Image: Provided)

Throw a stone in Paris’ trendy Le Marais and you’re guaranteed to hit someone wearing a pair of LGN underwear. While the waistband cutout pair is among the brand’s most popular, up the ante with some transparency.

David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Trunk (Image: Provided)

Aptly named for a reason, David Gandy did his big one with the drop of the Ultimate Trunks. Delivering a confident update on an everyday classic, the cotton-modal stretch blend prioritises comfort without sacrificing style. Available in a pack of three, they ensure you’re as fresh as possible for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Rufskin Maximus brief (Image: Provided)

If it’s a sexy pair you’re after, look no further than Rufskin. With a sleek cutout at the hips, the design highlights the body’s natural lines. Are hips the new erogenous zone?

SKIMS 3″ mesh boxer brief (Image: Provided)

For fans of SKIMS, the brand’s annual Valentine’s Day shop is as anticipated as Christmas. This year, the Kim Kardashian co-founded brand embraces mesh menswear, in an earthy shade of Bordeaux that balances boldness with understated elegance.

Peter Alexander satin heart boxer shorts (Image: Provided)

Sexy doesn’t need to be the vibe for Valentine’s Day. Australia’s king of pyjamas, Peter Alexander, keeps things fun with a classic (and comic) pair of heart boxers. In smooth satin, they’re cosy enough for lounging but cheeky enough to spark a smile.