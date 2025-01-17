Happy New Queer – Attitude’s New Year style guide is here

Another year older also means another year fashion wiser. Welcome the New Year in style with Attitude’s ultimate style guide to ringing in 2025.

From bold, statement-making outerwear to sleek, timeless essentials, we’ve curated the vital additions to elevate your wardrobe and help you step into the new year with confidence.

Whether you’re planning a night out or embracing cozy comfort, these pieces can effortlessly transition from day to night. Our New Year style guide has something for everyone to kick off the year in fashionably.

Polo Ralph Lauren Yankees Plaid Jacket (Image: Provided)

The ever classic varsity jacket in the even more quintessential buffalo check is a match made for a timeless staple. This wool-twill jacket, inspired by Ralph Lauren’s Bronx roots, celebrates Yankees™ baseball with vintage style embroidery, chenille patches and leather trim accents.

Timberland Authentic Handsewn 3-Eye Boat Shoe (Image: Provided)

A boat shoe trend is set to dock in Spring 2025, with brands like Miu Miu, The Row and Bally reimagining the classic. Timberland have their own take with the eye boat shoes, featuring two tones of brown crafted in a premium leather, hand-sewn construction, and a lug outsole offer comfort, style and a rugged edge.

The Couture Club fluffy emblem knitted crew (Image: Provided)

A comfy sweatshirt is a necessity that can also be dressed up as a layering piece. Plus, the rich burgundy shade is a great addition to your winter wardrobe. This unisex sweatshirt features a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and a fluffy knit texture that will make you want to wear it all the time.

Emporio Armani nylon cloche hat with all-over eagle logo (Image: Provided)

A monogram bucket hat gives a steez to an outfit that is not to be overlooked. This nylon cloche hat features an all-over eagle logo print. Packable with a snap button for easy storage, it blends casual style with luxury.

Carhatt WIP straight leg faux leather trousers at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

‘Tis the season of leather. Whether day or night, switch out the black denim for a pair of leather trousers. Carhartt WIP faux-leather trousers come in the ideal shape with a mid-rise, straight-leg design and a regular fit.



Sandbanks banks puffer jacket (Image: Provided)

A warm puffer jacket is a must, and this rich brown shade is a great luxury addition. The Sandbanks Banks puffer jacket from the Artisan Series combines Italian corduroy with water-repellent coating. It’s in all the details with the Lampo zips, a detachable hood, and recycled natural down filling.

ES Collection Sleeves Bodysuit (Image: Provided)

For the perfect package, why not try this ES Collection bodysuit as your layering piece this season. No bunching here – the bodysuit features premium fabric, an elastic waist for comfort, two pockets, a buttoned front.

Serge DeNimes Silver Shield Ring (Image: Provided)

Serge DeNimes new collection, Nu Historic | Drop 2, is one of their most refined yet. The Silver Shield Ring, crafted from 925 Sterling Silver features a smooth, polished face with detailed shoulders. The Nu Historic collection draws inspiration from medieval iconography, regal attire, and Renaissance art, blending historical elegance with modern design.

AllSaints Mord Argyle Relaxed Fit Jumper (ImageL Provided)

The Arygle knit trend has been embraced by both high-street and high-end brands and is here to stay. The Mord Jumper combines classic argyle with AllSaints’ edge, mixing charcoal grey with varied warm brown tones striking the ideal balance of cold and warm tones to go with all your fits.

Skechers hotshot (Image: Provided)

Continuing the red theme with this bold pair of trainers by Skechers. Coming in a durable leather which is the optimum material for this rainy season, it also includes a perforated ‘S’ logo and Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole for ultimate comfort.

A.P.C. Diane paisley-print twill tote at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

Whether you’re a more classic dresser or warming up to wearing prints, a patterned tote is a great accessory to elevate your fit as well as carry all the essentials. The ‘Diane’ tote, made from paisley-print twill, features two top handles for easy carrying and with the iconic A.P.C. logo across the front.

Falke uptown tie socks

Falke uptown tie socks (Image: Provided)

Last not but least, nothing beats the feeling of a fresh pair of socks. However, not using them as a style accessory is a missed opportunity. FALKE Uptown Tie socks offer comfort and style with high-quality cotton and a minimalist yet bold design. Featuring a geometric pattern, perfect fit, and reinforced pressure zones for durability.