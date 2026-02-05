Beat the winter blues with Attitude’s latest menswear editorial

While the occasional burst of sunshine hints at the promise of spring, dreary rain and biting temperatures remind us that winter is still in full swing. With these transitional months in mind, Attitude’s latest menswear editorial embraces tension and unease.

Master auteur David Lynch has long been a personal style touchstone, making homage to his visual language feel instinctive. A year on from his death, his surreal vision continues to resonate, informing the mood and cinematic tension captured by photographer Matt Ford.

Kemmei wears leather trench coat by Dunhill, shirt and trousers by APAR Editions, bag by Dior (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford) Kemmei wears turtleneck jumper and trousers by Brunello Cucinelli, jacket by Feng Chen Wang, bag by Montblanc (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford) Kemmei wears suit by Mithridate, vest by Rufskin (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford)

From the polished to the unsettling, Lynch’s world exists in a state of duality. Shearling-trimmed jackets (staples of West Coast style à la Twin Peaks) are elevated this season in suede and supple leather. Feng Chen Wang’s oversized silhouette layers effortlessly over trusted knitwear, playing with proportion and protection in equal measure.

Elsewhere, Dunhill’s vampiric leather trench adds a sense of menace, offset by flashes of heritage check that nod to tradition without being bound by it. Tailoring remains sharp and intentional, but never predictable. Mithridate’s scarlet red 70s stripes inject a sense of retro unease while Connolly’s satin double-breasted tailoring shimmers with cinematic polish.

Clavis wears jacket by Brunello Cucinelli, vest by Geordie Campbell, jeans by Wrangler (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford) Clavis wears double-breasted jacket by Connolly, turtleneck by Feng Chen Wang, watch by Montblanc (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford) Clavis wears headphones by Bang & Olufsen, hoodie by Dsquared2 (Image: Attitude/Matt Ford)

The result is a wardrobe that feels both familiar and strange – much like Lynch’s worlds – proving that style, when done right, can beat the winter blues without losing its edge.

This is an excerpt from Attitude’s January/February 2026 issue.

Credits

Photography: Matt Ford | Styling: Joshua Graham | Models: Clavis Duffour and Kemmei Watanabe at SUPA Model Management | Grooming: Charli Avery using Haus Labs and Embryolisse | Grooming Assistant: Lucy Beacall | Studio: Matt Ford Studio