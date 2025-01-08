Style to move you: Step into Attitude’s recent main fashion shoot
Get ready to turn heads and embrace confidence with your newest style inspiration. This season, Attitude’s main fashion shoot captures the essence of bold shapes and effortless movement. We’re looking at pieces that complement the form while celebrating bold, statement pieces that create striking silhouettes. They’re not ready for your New Year style…
It’s all in the details when crafting a layered look. From fluid lines to structured designs, playing with interesting shapes makes for more daring and thoughtful looks. Also, don’t be afraid to mix textures and prints – pair a cozy knit or sculptural mesh with striking leather for a dynamic, fashion-forward statement.
Credits
Photography & Creative: Dean Ryan McDaid | Styling: Becca Ahern | Models: Ian @IMG & Sita @Established | Hair by Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Curlsmith | Makeup by Nicki Buglewicz using makeup by Tom Ford Beauty, skincare by ReVive and brushes by Spectrum Collection KJH, facial device by Foreo | Lighting tech: Samuel Geals | Movement director: Harry Alexander | Fashion assistant: Aaron Pandher | Production design & lighting assistant: Madeleine Hand | Styling assistant: Jaden Salman