Style to move you: Step into Attitude’s recent main fashion shoot

Get ready to turn heads and embrace confidence with your newest style inspiration. This season, Attitude’s main fashion shoot captures the essence of bold shapes and effortless movement. We’re looking at pieces that complement the form while celebrating bold, statement pieces that create striking silhouettes. They’re not ready for your New Year style…

Ian wears coat by Helen Anthony, shoes by AMI Paris, jewellery stylist’s own Sita wears coat and trousers by AGRO Studio, shoes by Ferragamo, jewellery by The Great Frog Ian wears coat, shirt, tie by Helen Anthony and trousers and shoes by Ferragamo, bag by Prada, rings by Fredrick Grove

Sita wears tank and trousers by AMI Paris, necklace by Louis Vuitton, rings by Thomas Sabo Ian wears full look by Louis Vuitton, tie by Cecil Gee (vintage) Sita wears suit by Helen Anthony

It’s all in the details when crafting a layered look. From fluid lines to structured designs, playing with interesting shapes makes for more daring and thoughtful looks. Also, don’t be afraid to mix textures and prints – pair a cozy knit or sculptural mesh with striking leather for a dynamic, fashion-forward statement.

Ian wears jacket by JORDANLUCA, trousers by Ferragamo, rings by Two Jeys Sita wears top and trousers by AGRO Studio Sita wears trousers by Agro Studios

Ian wears trousers by Diesel, top by JORDANLUCA, shoes by AMI Paris, rings by Gucci Sita wears jumper and trousers by Jordan Luca, shoes by Ferragamo Ian wears jacket and trousers by Ahluwalia

Photography & Creative: Dean Ryan McDaid | Styling: Becca Ahern | Models: Ian @IMG & Sita @Established | Hair by Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Curlsmith | Makeup by Nicki Buglewicz using makeup by Tom Ford Beauty, skincare by ReVive and brushes by Spectrum Collection KJH, facial device by Foreo | Lighting tech: Samuel Geals | Movement director: Harry Alexander | Fashion assistant: Aaron Pandher | Production design & lighting assistant: Madeleine Hand | Styling assistant: Jaden Salman