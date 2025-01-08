 Skip to main content

8 January 2025

Style to move you: Step into Attitude’s recent main fashion shoot

It's all in the details when crafting a layered look

By Aaron Pandher

A shirtless man linking arms with a silver jacket
Sita wears jacket by Diesel, rings by NineTwoFive and Serge DeNimes (Image: Dean Ryan McDaid)

Get ready to turn heads and embrace confidence with your newest style inspiration. This season, Attitude’s main fashion shoot captures the essence of bold shapes and effortless movement. We’re looking at pieces that complement the form while celebrating bold, statement pieces that create striking silhouettes. They’re not ready for your New Year style…

Model poses in brown trench coat and black boots
Ian wears coat by Helen Anthony, shoes by AMI Paris, jewellery stylist’s own
Model poses in double denim set with orange fur trim on the trousers
Sita wears coat and trousers by AGRO Studio, shoes by Ferragamo, jewellery by The Great Frog
Model sits posing in suit with black and gingham print overcoat
Ian wears coat, shirt, tie by Helen Anthony and trousers and shoes by Ferragamo, bag by Prada, rings by Fredrick Grove
Model poses in green tank and matching cargo trousers
Sita wears tank and trousers by AMI Paris, necklace by Louis Vuitton, rings by Thomas Sabo
Close up shot of model wearing shirt, vintage tie, and printed v neck jumper
Ian wears full look by Louis Vuitton, tie by Cecil Gee (vintage)
Close up shot of model in red plaid suit
Sita wears suit by Helen Anthony

It’s all in the details when crafting a layered look. From fluid lines to structured designs, playing with interesting shapes makes for more daring and thoughtful looks. Also, don’t be afraid to mix textures and prints – pair a cozy knit or sculptural mesh with striking leather for a dynamic, fashion-forward statement.

Model poses in leather coord
Ian wears jacket by JORDANLUCA, trousers by Ferragamo, rings by Two Jeys
Model poses in yellow and grey diamond print and yellow trousers
Sita wears top and trousers by AGRO Studio
Model lies down topless with a pair of printed jeans
Sita wears trousers by Agro Studios
Model poses with cut-out black long sleeve and grey trousers
Ian wears trousers by Diesel, top by JORDANLUCA, shoes by AMI Paris, rings by Gucci
Model poses with chunky knit sweater and jeans
Sita wears jumper and trousers by Jordan Luca, shoes by Ferragamo
Model poses topless with a printed red jacket and trousers
Ian wears jacket and trousers by Ahluwalia

Credits

Photography & Creative: Dean Ryan McDaid | Styling: Becca Ahern | Models: Ian @IMG & Sita @Established | Hair by Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Curlsmith | Makeup by Nicki Buglewicz using makeup by Tom Ford Beauty, skincare by ReVive and brushes by Spectrum Collection KJH, facial device by Foreo | Lighting tech: Samuel Geals | Movement director: Harry Alexander | Fashion assistant: Aaron Pandher | Production design & lighting assistant: Madeleine Hand | Styling assistant: Jaden Salman 

