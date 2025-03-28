Spring has sprung: Attitude’s latest style guide for the new season

As the days grow warmer and sun is out for longer, it’s time to refresh our wardrobes with the season’s styles.

Our spring style guide pairs bold colours and playful patterns with timeless classics and earthy tones that reflect the spirit of the season. Spring is all about growth, so why not add a few fun pieces to give your look a lift?

Whether you’re into soft pastels, statement pieces or standout accessories, there’s something for everyone to step into spring with renewed confidence.

HEYDUDE Paul Classic (Image: Provided)

A trend we’re seeing seen on all the runways, preppy boat shoes are back. The Paul Classic is set to be your go-to this spring, featuring a soft faux-leather nubuck upper, a supportive heel, and a herringbone-patterned lining for a touch of detail. In the ideal neutral beige shade, it makes for the perfect everyday essential.

Ralph Lauren roughout suede jacket (Image: Provided)

While suede is definitely having its moment, it’s also timeless, exuding a richness and warmth to every fit. Crafted from rich roughout suede, this piece from Ralph Lauren features adjustable buckled tabs on the sides to ensure a perfect fit, while soft lining at the yokes, sleeves, and waistband adds comfort and sophistication.

&SONS Haruki denim jeans (Image: Provided)

The dark denim renaissance continues. Made in Japan from premium 13.5oz selvedge denim by the renowned Hishitomo Mill, this is denim done right. Unwashed and untouched, it’s ready to mould to your life, with every crease and fade telling your unique story.

Secrid vintage cognac brown miniwallet (Image: Provided)

Is your wallet falling apart but you still want that vintage look with modern functionality? Compact yet surprisingly spacious, the Miniwallet is both stylish and practical. Its sleek exterior holds banknotes, receipts, and cards, while its aluminium card protector lets you slide out your cards with ease – keeping them safe from bending, breaking, and unwanted scanning.

If you want to add a bold pop of colour, this Caddie Green Terry polo is the one. Designed with a classic buttonless resort placket, a straight hem, and a tailored fit, it offers effortless sophistication. Crafted from soft, absorbent organic cotton towelling, it’s super comfortable.

McQueen graphic-print straight leg denim jeans at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

A printed trouser is a personal, all-time style favourite of many. Made in Italy and crafted from 100% cotton, these statement-making jeans elevate a simple classic. Featuring a straight-leg fit, five-pocket detailing, and a signature brand patch at the back, these stunners from McQueen are finished with an eye-catching graphic print and branded hardware.

AllSaints Orlando logo printed tote bag (Image: Provided)

Tote bag season is officially upon us. Made from soft cotton and designed with a roomy silhouette, it can fit all your essentials. Featuring AllSaints’ cool graphic in a dusty blue shade, it’s the perfect grab-and-go accessory.

GAP white floral linen-cotton shirt (Image: Provided)

Florals for spring can be groundbreaking – if done right. This soft linen-cotton blend shirt is feature an allover floral print in all the dreamy pastel hues. Made from 55% linen and 45% cotton, with a classic point collar and short sleeves, and a button front, it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe.