Attitude Christmas gift guide 2024: The perfect presents everyone wants 

As the chill of winter sets in, there’s no better time to embrace comfort and style. This year, treat your loved ones (or yourself) to the coziest gifts that combine warmth with good taste with our official Christmas gift guide.

From plush knitwear and outerwear essentials to charming homeware and delicious sweet treats, we’ve rounded up the best pieces to keep you looking and feeling good as well as – most importantly – keeping cozy all season long. Prepare to snuggle up in style with our curated selection of holiday must-haves.

New Balance 530 Shoes (Image: Provided)

Comfort lovers value a stylish, versatile pair of trainers that they can wear with anything. New Balance have it all, such as this casual, running-inspired silhouette combines throwback style with modern comfort. Featuring an ABZORB midsole for impact absorption, it’s a nod to classic 2000s running shoes.

M&S Gingerbread Ceramic House (Image: Provided)

Home decor and delicious treats in one, a guaranteed winning gift. The Gingerbread Ceramic House from M&S, decorated like real icing, is a magical gift filled with delicious all-butter, lightly spiced gingerbread biscuits.

Beats Pill (Image: Provided)

Good music is the key to any fun gathering and the Beats Pill is the ultimate party companion, as well as adding a stylish decor piece to any room. Key features include powerful, room-filling sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 dust and water resistance.

The Couture Club Knitted Chevron Panelled Puffer Coat (Image: Provided)

A classic black puffer in a cosy knit material and boxy fit is a staple that never goes put of style. It’s all in the details, and this relaxed fit puffer features ribbed cuffs, diagonal stitch detailing, dual zip fastening, internal pocket, and tonal branded accents.

Dr Squatch Bar Soap (Image: Provided)

You can’t go wrong with a bar of soap in the scent of the season. Made with pine extract, this tough bar fights grime with a gritty texture, woodsy scent, exfoliating oatmeal, and soothing shea butter.

Ralph Lauren Plaid Patchwork Wool-Blend Jumper (Image: Provided)

A classic Ralph Lauren plaid patchwork jumper is an elevated holiday staple. This chunky-knit jumper features seven plaid patterns in wool-blend yarns, with hand-stitched edges for a bold Polo look.

MOTHER The Burnout Candle (Image: Provided)

Giving a ‘Mother’ candle to anyone who lives up to the title is the greatest gift this festive season. Light it up with this three-wick candle, crafted from a blend of soy wax and beeswax in a beautiful light pink.

M&S Caramel & Almond Muddles (Image: Provided)

Add even more sweetness to your festive celebrations with Caramel and Almond Muddles from M&S, featuring crunchy almonds, salted caramel, and responsibly sourced Swiss dark chocolate.

Paul Smith ‘Artist Stripe’ Towelling Dressing Gown (Image: Provided)

This cosy, stylish dressing gown in bold colours and pattern makes a thoughtful gift that’s sure to be appreciated and used all-year round. Crafted from 100% cotton, this dressing gown features Paul Smith’s classic ‘Artist Stripe’ in a bold, larger scale for added style.

Carl Friedrik The Large Check-In (Image: Provided)

Whether you’re travelling for the holidays or want to transport your gifts in style, Carl Friedrik have all your travel wear desires. The 90L Check-In features durable polycarbonate, secure aluminium locks, silent spinner wheels, laptop compartments, and packing cubes, with a lifetime guarantee.

Maison Crivelli Oud Stallion Extrait de Parfum (Image: Provided)

This bold scent captures the thrill of a horse race with smoky leather and rich oud wood, balanced by saffron, cardamom, and nutmeg. A vegan creation with 32% concentration, it features the finest ingredients, including rose absolute from Turkey and patchouli oil from Indonesia.