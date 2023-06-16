Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum returns for 2023

The Attitude Pride Awards 2023, in association with Magnum returns for its seventh year, celebrating everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers.

London’s luxurious Langham Hotel will host the event on Thursday 22 June. There, Attitude will honour seven inspirational queer people who have used their voices to champion equal rights, have triumphed over adversity, or have been exemplary community role models.

Magnum proudly returns as the official partner of the Attitude Pride Awards, honouring four Pride Icons – from the UK, France, Germany, and Sweden. Each Pride Icon will share their stories of personal triumph, tragedy, and success, as well as their journeys as LGBTQ+ people.

Last year’s winners included Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney. (Image design: Alex Hambis)

Ben Curtis, Magnum Brand Lead comments: “We are honoured to be back as a partner at this year’s Attitude Pride Awards. Magnum believes that a day without pleasure is a day lost, and that everyone has the right to proudly seek what brings them pleasure. Having the freedom to express themselves is important, yet this is something the LGBTQ+ community are still having to fight for. As part of the Attitude Pride Awards, we’re delighted to be able to honour four Attitude Pride ICON Award winners. These trailblazers continue to push boundaries through art, music, fashion and creativity for the LGBTQ+ community in the face of adversity.”

Reflecting a rainbow community

Attitude Managing Director, Darren Styles OBE, says: “Ours is a rainbow community, and this is a set of Attitude Pride Awards that reflects that in every conceivable sense. Via a record number of nominations and the input of our judging panel, we are privileged to share 11 extraordinary stories that – despite everything life can test you with – combine to inspire, uplift and educate.”

Last year, BBC Glow Up judge Dominic Skinner hosted the event. A host of LGBTQ+ stars joined him, attending to support the community. The red carpet featured Drag Race UK‘s Tia Kofi, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney, who received an Attitude Pride Icon Award.