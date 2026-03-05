Wrexham AFC has warned fans ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round match against Chelsea FC on Saturday (7 March), introducing consequences for anti-gay slurs.

The club warned supporters they will face “serious consequences”, including potential criminal charges, if they are found to have used homophobic language towards players.

In a statement issued on their website this week, Wrexham club officials announced their work with Football v Homophobia, using the official rainbow ball in matches against Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

“We are proud to put our name to this message” – Wrexham AFC on supporting Football v Homophobia

“The ball represents unity, pride and the celebration of LGBTQ+ fans, and we are proud to put our name to this message,” the statement read.

Ahead of their match on Saturday at the STōK Cae Ras, the statement continued: “Football should be a welcoming, safe and inclusive space for every supporter and there is no place for hate.”

“Criminal convictions can also be sought in cases of hate crimes” – Wrexham AFC addressed homophobia in football

“Wrexham AFC has a zero-tolerance approach to any discriminatory behaviour, and anybody found to have engaged in such behaviour at the STōK Cae Ras faces ejection and a banning order,” they added. “Criminal convictions can also be sought in cases of hate crimes.”

They called upon fans to report any homophobic language used at the game by scanning a QR code on the back of their seats within the stadium bowl.

In their recent matches using the pride ball, the team scored 12 goals across three matches.

As of February 2026, PUMA had donated £10,000 to Football v Homophobia

Wrexham reported that clothing brand PUMA donated money to Football v Homophobia for every goal scored, contributing to causes tackling homophobia in the game.

As of February 2026, PUMA had donated £10,000 to the cause.

“We would like to thank all of our supporters who help to make the STōK Cae Ras a safe and welcoming environment for all,” the statement concluded.

As of February 2026, there had already been 139 reports of homophobia made to Kick It Out, tackling racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia in football.