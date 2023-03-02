Zaya Wade granted legal name and gender change 

Zaya Wade was granted an official name change and assignment of gender in a Los Angeles Court last Friday (24 February).

Zaya, the 15-year-old daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade, filed a petition hack in August of last year.

Dwyane shares Zaya with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. Siohvaughn had previously filed to block Zaya’s petition to legally change her name and gender in November, according to reports.

Zaya, I’m so proud of you. You’re an inspiration for us all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/diLQGr8HZE — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 27, 2023

Dwyane and Zaya’s stepmother, Gabrielle Union, were recently honoured for their LGBTQ+ allyship at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

They were presented the President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.”

The couple used their awards speech to spotlight Black trans people and their pride for their daughter. Additionally, they shared their pride for Zaya.

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right,” Dwyane began, directly addressing his daughter.

“I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself.”

“Black trans people are being targeted, terrorised, and hunted in this country every day, everywhere”

“I admire how you’ve handled the ignorance in our world,” he continued. “My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, and your dreams. You’ve made me a better human by being who you were born to be, our baby girl, Zaya Wade.”

Gabrielle then followed with an impassioned speech: “Black trans people are being targeted, terrorised, and hunted in this country every day, everywhere, and there’s rarely whisper about it.”

“We honestly don’t approach this work as activists or leaders as much as we do this as parents,” she said. “Parents who love our children and will do whatever the hell we can to keep them seen and secure and safe.

“This is a conversation worth having in ways that can actually build bridges, that don’t fan the flames of hatred or division, that don’t allow lawmakers of justice systems to look the other way when Black trans people are under attack.”

She concluded: “We are hopeful we may witness a real shift in the fight for justice the moment the movement makes room for everyone.”