Vatican document proposes discussion of welcoming LGBTQ people in the Church

Roman Catholic bishops are reportedly set to discuss the Church becoming more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people.

On Tuesday (20 June), documents from the Vatican outlined this LGBTQ+ proposal, according to Reuters.

The 50-page document – Instrumentum Laboris – is for a global synod of the bishops and proposes discussion topics.

The synod will see Catholics around the world consulted about their vision for the Catholic Church. The first session is to be held this October and the second in October 2024.

Several other topics also appear within the document. These range from divorced people, giving women more decision-making power within the Catholic Church and the possibility of women being ordained deacons.

“What concrete steps are needed to welcome those who feel excluded from the Church because of their status or sexuality?”

Additionally, it seems that another proposal includes a discussion around whether the Church should be understanding towards those in polygamous relationships.

The document includes one “question for discernment” that is particular to the LGBTQ+ community.

“How can we create spaces where those who feel hurt by the Church and unwelcomed by the community feel recognised, received, free to ask questions and not judged?

“What concrete steps are needed to welcome those who feel excluded from the Church because of their status or sexuality (for example, remarried divorcees, people in polygamous marriages, LGBTQ+ people, etc.)?”

Currently, the Roman Catholic Church’s teachings state that “homosexual acts” are “intrinsically immoral and contrary to the natural law.”

Additionally, these texts note that “homosexual tendencies” are “objectively disordered.”

However, homosexual orientation isn’t viewed as definitively sinful.

The results of the synod will come with the Pope writing an Apostolic Exhortation. This is a document outlining his perspective on which recommendations should be implemented.

The Apostolic Exhortation is set to arrive months after the second session.