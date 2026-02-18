Uganda election sees prominent Anti-Homosexuality Act supporters lose seats

Three Ugandan MPs closely associated with the country’s Anti-Homosexuality legislation have lost their seats in January’s parliamentary elections.

Official results were released after a vote marked by unrest and allegations of irregularities.

Former minister of state for trade David Bahati was defeated in Ndorwa County West by Eliab Naturinda Mporera. Regional election results show Bahati lost by a wide margin after contesting as an independent candidate. Bahati became internationally known after introducing the 2013 Anti-Homosexuality Act.

Speaking when parliament passed the legislation at the time, he said: “I am glad the parliament voted against evil,” before Uganda’s Constitutional Court later annulled the law because it had been passed without quorum.

During his time in public office, Bahati faced criticism from international organisations over statements about LGBTQ+ people, including calls for “serial homosexual offenders” to be hanged. He later supported the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 and remained a visible supporter of the legislation in parliament.

Sarah Opendi also failed to retain her seat. She was narrowly defeated by independent candidate Angella Akoth in the race for Tororo District Woman MP, losing by 35 votes after a tightly contested election that later prompted legal challenges.

During debate on the 2023 bill, Opendi called for the “castration” of LGBTQ+ people, arguing that prison sentences would not stop homosexuality. In 2024, she said her support for the legislation was linked to a US visa denial to attend a UN event, although officials did not publicly confirm the reason.

Asumani Basalirwa, who introduced the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 as a private member’s bill, also lost his seat representing Bugiri municipality. During debate around the law, Basalirwa said: “We always talk about human rights but it is also true that there are human wrongs. Homosexuality is a human wrong that needs to be tackled through a piece of legislation.”

Several MPs who supported the legislation were voted out. Despite those parliamentary changes, President Yoweri Museveni, 81, secured a seventh term in office, extending his rule beyond four decades amid reports of violence, arrests and intimidation targeting opposition figures during the election period.