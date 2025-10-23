Texas church paints staircase rainbow in protest against LGBTQ+ crosswalk ban

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church bodies have added rainbow stripes to the building’s staircase in response to the recent rainbow crosswalk removals across Texas.

Several US states have approved the removal of rainbow crosswalks in 2025, citing safety and political neutrality concerns – including Florida, and more recently, Houston’s Montrose neighbourhood and Galveston.

On 8 October, governor Greg Abbott issued an order requiring Texas cities to remove rainbow crosswalks and other non-traffic-related markings from public roadways or risk losing state funding.

“Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wise” – governor Greg Abbott on rainbow cross-walks

He warned that jurisdictions failing to comply within 30 days could face penalties, including the withholding or denial of state and federal transportation funds.

In his announcement, Abbott stated: “Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways.”

Less than three weeks after being repainted, the rainbow crosswalk in Houston’s Montrose neighbourhood was removed on Monday.

In response, some communities have protested by repainting the rainbow zebra crossings, while organisations such as San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board are urging city leaders to resist the removals.

“We are painting our steps because faith is not silent in the face of harm” – Oak Lawn United Methodist Church protesting against Texas’ rainbow cross-walk ban

One display of solidarity came from Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas. In an Instagram post, church bodies wrote: “The governor may remove a rainbow from a roadway – but he cannot erase the image of God in God’s people. We are painting our steps because faith is not silent in the face of harm.”

Members of the church, led by Robert Garcia Sr., began painting the steps on Tuesday morning (21 October). The project is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

Founded in 1874, Oak Lawn United Methodist has maintained a long-standing relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Senior pastor, Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison noted that during the AIDS crisis, the church held funerals for those who died of the disease when many other congregations refused.

“Every person is worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging” – senior pastor Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison on the symbolic meaning of the rainbow steps

“Every person is created in the image of God, and every person is worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging,” Griffin-Allison said, in a statement.

They added: “It’s important because silence is not neutral – silence in the face of harm always sides with the oppressor. Painting our steps in the colours of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach: that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging.”