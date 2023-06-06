Taylor Swift marks Pride month and condemns anti-LGBTQ bills

To mark Pride Month, Taylor Swift declared her support of the LGBTQ community on stage.

During her Eras Tour concert in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday (3 June), Taylor also called out anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been mounting in America.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter proclaimed that her concerts are a “safe” and “celebratory” space for everyone.

Taylor Swift speaks out against anti-queer legislation during Pride Month speech at the Eras Tour:



Sitting at her moss-covered piano, the Grammy winner declared: “First things first, happy Pride Month, everyone!”

“One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.’

Speaking about her pride, Taylor noted her anthemic track ‘You Need To Calm Down’ is an apt song for Pride.

She shared specific lyrics for ‘You Need To Calm Down’: “Can you just not step on his gown?” and “Shade never made anybody less gay.”

“Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker also went on to highlight her hope that fans will vote carefully in upcoming elections.

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she continued. “Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US.

“It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities. That’s why I’m always posting: ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are’.”

Taylor asked her loyal fanbase of Swifties to consider politicians and ask: “Are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?”