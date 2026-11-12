Montana Democrats elect SJ Howell as first trans/non-binary party leader in US

SJ Howell has made history as the first transgender and non-binary person to lead a political party in the US, after being elected minority leader of the Montana House Democrats.

The representative for Missoula was elected yesterday (11 November), alongside fellow Democrat Zooey Zephyr, who secured one of three minority whip positions.

Announcing the results on Bluesky, Zephyr wrote: “We have an incredible leadership team, and are ready to get to work for Montana!”

Who is SJ Howell?

Howell first entered the Montana House of Representatives in 2022, becoming the state’s first non-binary legislator. Before their election, they worked as a lobbyist and campaigner on women’s rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

Since taking office, Howell has been involved in a range of policy areas, including healthcare, Medicaid and child welfare. They have also served as a minority whip.

Who is Zooey Zephyr?

Zephyr was elected in 2022 as Montana’s first publicly transgender lawmaker. Before entering politics, she worked as a university programme manager.

Her appointment as minority whip places another transgender representative in a senior position within the Democratic caucus.

Howell will lead the party’s 44 representatives in the 100-seat House, where Republicans currently hold a majority of 56 seats.

“We’re going to address affordability first, and affordability second, and likely third, and maybe fourth” – SJ Howell speaking after their election

Affordability is among the issues Howell has said they intend to prioritise during the next legislative session.

Speaking after their election, they said: “We’re going to address affordability first, and affordability second, and likely third, and maybe fourth.”

Republicans have also chosen their leadership team ahead of the next session.

Katie Zolnikov, who represents Billings, was elected House speaker, making her the first woman to hold the position in Montana. Mike Vinton, also of Billings, was chosen as speaker pro tempore, while Tom Millett of Marion was elected majority leader.

Montana’s next legislative session is due to begin in January 2027.