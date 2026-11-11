Marvel viewers rejoice as fan-favourite returns for VisonQuest finale post-credit scene

Marvel viewers rejoiced as a fan-favourite character returned during the VisionQuest finale post-credits scene.

The eight-part Disney+ series aired its final episode today (11 November), concluding the Marvel trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Picking up from the events of WandaVision, VisionQuest follows White Vision (Paul Bettany) as he attempts to rediscover his memories and regain his humanity.

As he struggles to understand who he is and what it means to be the original Vision, he embarks on a journey that also leads him towards finding his son, Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica).

VisionQuest post-credit scene

Spoilers ahead: The events of the VisionQuest finale also set up a direct connection to Avengers: Doomsday, particularly through its post-credits scene.

The second post-credits scene revisits the apparent death of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) at Mount Wundagore, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) appears, clearing the rubble that has buried Wanda before awakening the Avenger. He declares his intention to claim her power, leading fans to believe this sets up her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.

Will Wanda be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Fans have noted that, unlike Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans), who were confirmed by Marvel to return in Avengers: Doomsday in late December 2025, Wanda has not been officially confirmed to appear in the film.

Aside from Thor and the returning Steve Rogers, Mark Ruffalo is also expected to appear as Bruce Banner/Hulk, while Downey Jr. returns in a new role as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man.

The upcoming blockbuster will also reunite several original X-Men stars, including the late Patrick Stewart as Professor X, who filmed scenes for the movie before his death, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum as Gambit, and more.

The Fantastic Four will also make their return, with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to UK cinemas on 16 December 2026.

All VisonQuest episodes are available to stream now on Disney+.