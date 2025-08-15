Meta hires anti-LGBTQ+, right wing campaigner Robby Starbuck to advise on preventing AI political bias

Meta has appointed right-wing political commentator and anti-LGBTQ+ campaigner Robby Starbuck to advise on preventing political bias in artificial intelligence, following the settlement of a defamation lawsuit brought against the company.

Starbuck, a former music video director who later ran unsuccessfully for US Congress, is a prominent figure in the American right’s opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. He has spearheaded pressure campaigns and boycotts against major corporations – including Walmart, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniel’s, Stanley Black & Decker and John Deere – resulting in several rolling back DEI measures.

The lawsuit against Meta – parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – was filed after its AI chatbot falsely alleged that Starbuck had taken part in the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. He sought $5 million in damages.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the settlement includes an arrangement for Starbuck to consult with Meta on the prevention of political bias in AI.

Widespread criticism from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups

“Since engaging on these important issues with Robby, Meta has made tremendous strides to improve the accuracy of Meta AI and mitigate ideological and political bias,” a joint statement from the company and Starbuck read. Meta did not disclose whether any financial compensation was provided.

The appointment comes six months after Meta revised its Hateful Conduct policy in January, introducing a series of controversial changes. The updates included a decision to cease moderation of certain “divisive” subjects, such as immigration and gender, and the replacement of its independent fact-checking programme with a community notes system modelled on that of X, formerly Twitter.

The policy shift prompted widespread criticism, particularly from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, after it was confirmed that users would be permitted to describe LGBTQ+ individuals as mentally ill on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity.

Mark Zuckerberg defends the revisions

“We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like ‘weird’,” the updated guidelines stated.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg defended the revisions, citing a commitment to “restoring free expression” across Meta’s platforms.

Starbuck’s new role coincides with an executive order issued by former US president Donald Trump, titled Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government. The order requires AI systems receiving federal funding to be politically neutral and free from what it describes as DEI “ideological dogmas”.

At an AI summit in Washington, Trump condemned “woke Marxist lunacy in the AI models”, receiving prolonged applause from industry representatives. The former president has previously deployed AI technology to produce fabricated images and misinformation, including claims of mass support from Taylor Swift fans and a false portrayal of Barack Obama’s arrest.