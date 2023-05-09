Marcia Gay Harden shares ‘my children are all queer’ during fundraiser

The Mist actress Marcia Gay Harden has revealed all of her children are queer

The Oscar-winning actress has three children with her ex-husband, director Thaddaeus Scheel: Eulala, Julitta, and Hudson.

Marcia shared the revelation during a fundraiser to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation, Drag Isn’t Dangerous: A Digital Fundraiser, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More than $500,000 was raised.

The fundraiser targeted the current 467 bills in the United States legislature targeting the LGBTQIA+ community. Stars like Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Lambert were also part of the event.

When asked why she was so vocal in supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Marcia shared all three of her children are queer.

“What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Marcia said.

“What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary, my son is gay, my youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

She also spoke about the mounting wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation that is sweeping the country. Most recently, Tennessee became the first state to explicitly ban drag shows in public spaces.

“This is so fear-based and it’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people,” she noted. “I believe this country will fight that.”

“Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay.”

Marcia also posted on Instagram about the event. She detailed: “The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are!”

“Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love,” she added.

Charlize Theron, who has a transgender daughter, also appeared on the broadcast.

She told the drag community: “We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

Drag Isn’t Dangerous: A Digital Fundraiser is still available to stream and the GoFundMe is still live.

The fundraiser details: “All funds raised will go exclusively to nonprofits focused on LGBTQ activism as well as local charities combating harmful bills against the LGBTQIA+ communities across the nation.”